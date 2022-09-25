"It is just how a top team works"- Valtteri Bottas recalls computer 'battles' at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has talked about the role of computer simulation tools in the current era of F1.

The Alfa Romeo driver reflected on his time at Mercedes and talked about how he and Lewis Hamilton's inputs were overruled on multiple occasions in favour of computer simulation suggestions. Bottas added that top teams now rely on sophisticated technology and simulation tools to give them an edge over the competition.

“It is just how a top team works," said Bottas. "I feel like Lewis felt the same as well. He sometimes wanted to go in his direction, but the engineers would be like: ‘No, the computer says this’. So it was sometimes a bit of a battle, but it is good to discuss those things, and it’s just the way it is. They have pretty advanced technology and simulation tools that allow it, and quite often the computer was right but not 100 per cent.”

Bottas, though, added that the simulation tools are still developing at Alfa Romeo, and the team are more of a race team than a 'company'. He said:

“The simulation tools are developing well in Hinwil, but for now, it feels like there is more human and driver effect on steering things, which I personally enjoy a lot. The context I’m in now is less ‘company’ and more racing team, but everyone’s motivation is the same."

Talking about the start of the season, Bottas said that starting the season with points was a positive for the team.

He also added that although a few things have changed since his move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo, his motivation still remains. Last season, it was to fight for a win, while this season, his goal is to finish inside the top ten. He said:

"It was very nice to start the season right away by winning points in Bahrain, I think that weekend gave an extra boost, the team realised that there would be other races where we would be able to finish in the top 10."

He added:

"That ‘boost’ is still there, when we don’t get points, I see the team disappointed, and that’s the spirit. Then, of course, the targets are different to what I had to achieve last year, but in the end the approach is the same, in 2021 the target was to win, today it’s top 10.”

Ahead of the Singapore GP next weekend, Bottas (46) is tenth in the driver standings, while Alfa Romeo (52) are sixth in the constructors standings.

Alfa Romeo is a long-term project - Valtteri Bottas

Talking about what he's doing at Alfa Romeo right now, Valtteri Bottas said that it's a long-term project. The team's focus has already shifted focus to next season. He said:

"Ours is a long-term project; we are focused on next season, even if we have some updates that should arrive in Japan. Among the things we have learned during this championship are also the reasons that led us to start well and to lose some ground race after race."

The Finn is enjoying life away from the stress at Mercedes and has had a good season at Alfa Romeo.

