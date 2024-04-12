"It is the longest contract I ever signed": Fernando Alonso opens up on the duration of his latest Aston Martin contract

Fernando Alonso claimed that his new contract with Aston Martin was the "longest contract" he's ever signed in his illustrious career.

The Spanish driver decided to extend his contract with the Silverstone-based team till the end of the 2026 season at least. The two-time world champion was one of the many candidates for a seat at Red Bull and Mercedes for 2025 but chose the British team over them.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Fernando Alonso spoke about the perks of his deal with Aston Martin and pointed out that it might link him with the brand beyond his racing career as well. He said:

“This is the longest contract I’ve ever signed in my career, so this is something that will keep me linked with Aston for many, many years to come. Let’s see which role, let’s see how many more years I will drive."

"But even after driving, I will use 25 plus years experience in F1 plus another 10 or 15 outside F1, so nearly 40 years of experience. I’m extremely motivated.”

Fernando Alonso also added that he felt 'most wanted' at Aston Martin despite holding talks with other teams on the grid, adding:

“But I don’t know, in my head, Aston was the logical thing for me to do. In the end, it was also the best, and I felt the most wanted in Aston Martin."

Aston Martin team boss chimes in on Fernando Alonso's new deal

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack accepted that Fernando Alonso's new deal with the team was 'fantastic' news for everyone involved.

As per the team's official website, the German said:

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed."

Krack stated that the new deal was a mark of confidence for the team as he pointed out that they "have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first."

With Honda joining as an engine partner, the iconic British brand is making all the right noises in the sport. They can shift their focus on improving their performances in the 2024 season as they are a point behind Mercedes in the fight for P4 in the Constructor's Championship after four rounds of racing.