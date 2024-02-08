"It didn't look very alternative, did it?": F1 pundit laughs off Alpine's alternative livery which didn't look much different from the original one

F1 pundit Gary Anderson mentioned that the Alpine's alternative Pink livery did not look very 'alternative' as the French team unveiled their carbon-heavy livery ahead of the 2024 season.

The French outfit received heavy criticism from fans across the board for introducing two similar liveries that are heavily infused with carbon fiber and have minimal paint on the car for the upcoming season.

The lack of paint was a weight-saving measure from the team that might translate to on-track performance. While appearing on The Race podcast, Anderson dissected the livery launch and said:

"It didn't look very alternative, did it? I could not really tell the difference. Obviously, liveries don't really matter too much to race engineers and they are not very exciting liveries."

"We do seem to have a lot of black-colored cars for that reason so I would say that they get three out of ten from me for presentation."

Alpine team boss chimes on the livery launch of their 2024 challenger

Alpine VP of Motorsports and Team Principal Bruno Famin stated that he was very excited that they got to launch both the F1 car and the Hypercar for the WEC series for the 2024 season.

As per F1.com, Famin spoke about the 'intense' and 'busy' 2024 campaign that the team will face this season, saying:

“It’s a great moment for Alpine Motorsports to come together and officially present its programs for the 2024 season. It is certainly a unique moment to have both the A524 Formula 1 car and A424 Hypercar along with all the drivers in the same room as both projects prepare for what will undoubtedly be a busy and intense 2024 year."

"To see both the real cars here today is a testament to all the hard work conducted behind the scenes at our factories from our thousands of talented employees in the United Kingdom and in France."

He also added that the team will focus on in-season development as they work hard to improve the car in all aspects, adding:

"The next stage on our journey is deploying everything to the track, applying operational excellence across the board, and growing a greater dynamic and mindset from all our teams. We are all very much looking forward to continuing the hard work to bring the Alpine name success.”

2024 will be a pivotal year for the Alpine F1 team as they hope to perform better than their 2023 finish of P6 in the Constructor's Championship.