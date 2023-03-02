"It won't look like someone else's” - Mercedes insist upgrades will make W14 ‘an evolution’ of themselves

Mercedes are confident with their upgrade package ahead of the 2023 season. Mike Elliot, the team's technical director, said that it will change the design of the car and will be an 'evolution.'

After enduring a tough time in the 2022 season, Mercedes have been working on the W14, the team's challenger for the new season. While the car has proven to be much better than the W13, there are still some issues that need to be taken care of.

The car is not expected to win races at the start of the season in Bahrain. However, Mercedes are hopeful with their upgrade package, which will be unique on the grid. Elliot told Sky Sports:

"There's bodywork coming, and it will look different. It won't look like someone else's; it will look like an evolution of ours. That's on its way."

Mercedes are confident with their new car, but as pre-season testing revealed, it might not be their most competitive car, and there are areas where it's weaker than the competition. Elliot continued:

"Competition (wise), hopefully, we're back (with the new upgrades). But I think we have to be humble; we have to remember we've got good competition."

However, the team is still in a much better condition than in 2022. If not contending for a championship, they are at least in for a few victories and perhaps a better final position in the standings.

Mercedes might have a shot at championship, says Mike Elliot

It's difficult to say that Mercedes will be competing for the world championship at the very start of the season. However, the team is confident about how their upgrade package would work.

The car, currently, is heavily dependent on future upgrades. As Elliot revealed, if the it evolves as the team expects it to during the season, Mercedes could contemplate a championship challenge. Elliot said:

"If we made a step forward and get closer to the front, then we're back in it. If we can develop over the course of the season, then hopefully, we can fight for the Championship."

Although Mercedes have kept their 'zero pods' design from last season, which was partly blamed for the team's struggles, with the new change, it might be changed as they hope to conted for the championship.

