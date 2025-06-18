“It looks freaking great”: Lewis Hamilton proudly presents Brad Pitt-headlining F1 movie in New York

Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the much-awaited F1 film and worked with Brad Pitt to prepare the potential blockbuster. With the world premiere of the movie being held in New York on June 16, the seven-time F1 champion shared his excitement about the movie's final cut being a cinematic masterpiece.

When the F1 movie was in its writing stage, multiple production houses scrambled to bag the opportunity to produce the film. With Hollywood heavyweights like Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski forming a part of the crew, the expectations from the film quickly rose.

F1 stars and Hollywood giants met at the Radio City Music Hall in New York for the world premiere of the film, where a myriad of drivers shared their thoughts on the movie. However, Lewis Hamilton had the biggest impact on the production of the movie owing to his direct participation, and reflecting on the movie finally being ready to take to the cinemas worldwide, he shared the movie "looks freaking great" (Via CANAL+/@simsgazette on X):

"Joe and Jerry together really were the perfect pair to bring our sport to the world. I don't know this is going to go but I'm standing on the carpet, we got Tim Cook to my right, we got Brad Pitt, who I've grown up, like you, watching every single movie of Brad's. It looks freaking great; and he did such an amazing job. So, who would have thought we would have an F1 movie, with Brad Pitt starring, leading it, and we're in Times Square. Incredible."

The F1 movie is not the first time that Hamilton has had the chance to work in a Hollywood movie.

Lewis Hamilton reveals how the F1 movie was his second chance at working in Hollywood

In 2018, Lewis Hamilton was approached to become a maverick in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. However, the Briton had to reject the offer as he was in a fight to claim his fifth drivers' title against Sebastian Vettel.

Though he regretted this decision of leaving out the movie when Kosinski's creation took to the theaters, he did not let another chance of working with the famous director slide away when the F1 movie was proposed. Talking about the experience, Hamilton said at the world premiere:

"It's been an incredible-incredible experience from the moment that I spoke to Joe (Joseph Kosinski) about being a Maverick and then having to turn down that experience [of] being in that movie to then getting to work on this script with him and get to work on this movie for the last four years."

The F1 film will release on June 25 on some international screens, while North America will receive the movie on June 27.

