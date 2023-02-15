“It looks great in black” - Lewis Hamilton shares his thought about Mercedes’ W14 livery 

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is an all-British driver lineup for Mercedes that hopes to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari racers more this season. After a year in silver, the car is now back in black. Mercedes have pulled the wraps off the W14, which is believed to be in title contention.

Mercedes AMG, F1's dominant and record-breaking force from 2014 to 2021, finished third last season. The W14 is the car charged with bringing the team back into title contention alongside Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton praised the look of the car during the livery launch in Brackley.

"The car looks great in black."

After a year back in silver, the team will move back to the colour worn in 2020 and 2021 as a protest against racism, according to Hamilton.

"We've redesigned, optimised, and innovated so many parts of the car and that is impressive. And I love the new livery! It says, 'We mean business.'"

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be driving the W14 around the Northamptonshire circuit for the first time later on Wednesday for a shakedown. The car's performance isn't the only thing fans will be looking forward to seeing this year. The second season of Hamilton and Russell's all-British combination promises to be a sensation.

Hamilton's contract expires in 2023, but the 38-year-old expects to sign on for what will most likely be his final F1 contract. Team manager Toto Wolff has said that discussions will begin shortly.

Lewis Hamilton is "so much hungrier now" to race than ever

Lewis Hamilton will aim to be in contention for a record eighth F1 driver's title this year. Based on his recent social media statements, he appears to be ready to fight from the start.

Hamilton stated his "hunger" for more Formula One victories in a nostalgic social media post.

The Brit already boasts a slew of records and is a strong candidate in the debate over who is the greatest athlete to ever compete in the sport. Only Michael Schumacher has more world titles than him, and he has more race victories and podiums than anybody else.

So, by his high standards, the 2022 season was a flop. It was the first year since Hamilton's debut in F1 that he did not win a single race. This was owing to a lack of competitiveness in his Mercedes W13, which could not match the machines developed by their competitors.

He spent much of his winter vacation travelling throughout the world, including some time in Antarctica. However, with the start of the new season rapidly approaching, Hamilton looks to be back in the zone and preparing for what he believes will be another title fight.

