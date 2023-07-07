"It looks wrong": Max Verstappen on why he is not a fan of the 2026 F1 regulations

Reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that he is not entirely satisfied with the 2026 regulations thus far.

The new engine regulations will begin in a couple of years' time and are the next big change in the sport after the new aerodynamics regulations in 2022. But Verstappen previously raised issues about the engines that are going to be used in 26' and believes that it is not right for the driver's end.

Max Verstappen said, as per PlanetF1:

“It’s just not right, I think, that you have to drive the car like that. And also, the way under braking the engine just almost stays flat out, I think it will just create [a] very weird atmosphere – it’s a bit like with the blown diffusers, just being flat out almost. For me, it just looks very weird and also with the active aero that is regulating itself, it looks a bit odd to me."

"I think it’s really overcomplicating a lot of things. And, from the engine side, as I said already in the press conference last time, we really need to have a good look at it. But I also know that people think they will have an advantage, so they will say that the regulations are good. I think from my side, just looking at it as a racing driver, it looks wrong."

Max Verstappen added:

"But you always have these politics in Formula 1 where one team thinks: ‘We can take an advantage out of this.’ They will say it’s great, but at the end of the day, we really have to look into what is good for the sport and I think at the moment, with how it’s looking, I don’t think it’s good for the sport."

Max Verstappen urges fellow drivers to share his concerns on the new regulations

The Dutch driver stated that many drivers are not fully aware of how the 2026 regulations are turning up.

Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah – I’m just not sure how many are actually fully aware of how it’s looking.”

Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner have been pretty vocal about their issues regarding the 2026 engine regulations recently. As expected, their concerns have been shot down by rivals Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff believe that Red Bull may be lacking behind and are trying to make changes for their own benefit.

