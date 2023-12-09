"It made me feel really old": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff reminisces being on Autosport Awards stage 2 decades ago

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, recently shared a story about how the last time she stood on the Autosport Awards stage was almost 20 years ago. Susie Wolff and some of the top teams and drivers from the sport's new venture, F1 Academy, were recently honoured at the award show in 2023.

After arriving at the Autosport Awards stage, Susie Wolff started off by greeting everyone in the event, then quickly sharing the story of how she was up on the stage of this event two decades ago when she received the British Young Driver of the Year award. Mercedes team boss' wife then joked how old she felt after saying that.

"I figured out as I was sitting on the table, that the last time I stood on this stage, it was 20 years ago, when I was up for British Young Driver of the Year, so it made me feel really old."

Furthermore, Susie Wolff thanked Autosport for giving F1 Academy a platform to host their very first prize-giving ceremony.

"But it's first and foremost a pleasure to be here. Thank you to Autosport Awards for allowing us to host our [F1 Academy's] inaugural prize giving here this evening."

Several notable team principals from F1 like Toto Wolff, Zak Brown, and managing director of Sauber, Alessandro Alunni Bravi was also present at the stage to hand over the awards to top F1 Academy drivers and teams.

Mercedes team boss confirms a legal exchange between him and the FIA

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff were recently investigated by the FIA for leaking confidential information about the team and FOM to each other. Even though the FIA soon suspended the investigation, Toto Wolff issued a statement that his team and the FIA are in a legal back-and-forth with each other.

“We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week. We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA. We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressly reserved all legal rights. Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly be addressing the matter in due course,” the statement read.

Only time will tell how the legal discussion between Mercedes and the FIA takes place and what verdict comes out of it.