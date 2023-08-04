“It would make me puke!”: Lewis Hamilton once discarded Mercedes boss’ strange suggestion about music 

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff mentioned that despite having similar tastes in music, he and Lewis Hamilton don't always see eye-to-eye.

The duo has a great sense of respect and camaraderie in their dynamic and has stood by each other during tough times in the sport and outside of it as well. Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have gone on to become one of the most formidable pairings in the history of F1 given their success.

But speaking with the BBC's Desert Island Discs, the Austrian mentioned that one of the instances where they disagreed was about the song that was going to be played in the Mercedes garage.

He said:

“I think we have a similar music tastes. Obviously, his is much more sophisticated – but many years ago I said to him, ‘What would you think if we were to play AC/DC’s Thunderstruck in the garage before going out with the cars, to have all the mechanics listen to this?’ He said, ‘It would make me puke!’”

Toto Wolff speaks on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes team boss stated that the seven-time world champion has become a friend in their ten years of working together, and he doesn't want to convince him to stay on in the team.

Toto Wolff said:

“Well, I very much hope so. I’m doing everything I can to make him stay. I think there is no need to persuade him,” Wolff added. “He knows about all the goodness and although we struggled with the car this year, and last year, he will be part of the resurrection of the team.”

He added:

“Lewis has become a friend and over the years we've gone through difficult spells and very good moments. We celebrated many championships and we had discussions among ourselves, which were not always easy. But today, he is just a friend. He’s an ally, he’s the best racing driver in the world and I am very proud of being part of his career.”

It is quite interesting to see What Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have achieved together during their time at Mercedes.

However, it would be fascinating to hear the take of the seven-time world champion around the music sensibilities of the pair.

It is a well-known fact that Lewis Hamilton is quite a big fan of R&B and Hip-hop, so suggesting AC/DC Was quite a bold choice from the Austrian. But it is clear that no other Team Principal-Driver dynamic on the grid is like theirs.