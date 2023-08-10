"It makes sense to get rid of Perez": Fans not buying Christian Horner's argument that Daniel Ricciardo was not brought in to replace Sergio Perez

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently dismissed rumors of how Daniel Ricciardo's return to the F1 grid has been linked to Sergio Perez's departure.

Ever since Ricciardo returned to his former team, there have been several rumors surrounding Perez and how he could soon be replaced by the former if the Mexican underperforms.

However, Horner dismissed any connection between Ricciardo returning to the grid with Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri and Perez.

When Speedcafe asked whether the Australian's return is somewhat linked with Perez, Red Bull's team principal replied:

"I don’t think so [if Daniel Ricciardo's return is linked with Sergio Perez]. I was keen to bring Daniel back into the fold. We spent the last seven months rebuilding him and getting the old Daniel back that we recognize from when he was last with us."

"It was always scheduled for him to do that tire test, and that was going to be very much a moment in time just to see where he was at," he added.

After Christian Horner's comments surfaced on various social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to them and discussed the cases of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez.

Some stated how it was one of the worst-kept secrets and how Red Bull did consider a replacement for Perez. Many fans poured into the comment sections of various posts and wrote their opinions.

Here are some of the reactions and comments:

"It makes sense to get rid of Perez, he should be more grateful to Redbull after Stroll kicked him out and he had no race seat for 2021, infact after RB let go of Perez nobody else will take him," one fan wrote.

Jared Pillay @JaredJRD @RBR_Daily It makes sense to get rid of Perez, he should be more grateful to Redbull after Stroll kicked him out ans he had no race seat for 2021, infact after RB let go of Perez nobody else will take him.

Joey F1 @joeydiab @RBR_Daily whoever is less of a threat to max will get the RB seat

KANEAROONI @PLEBCENTRALISED @RBR_Daily Worst kept secret in F1. I don’t know why they arnt just upfront about Perez being replaced early.

"'I don’t think so' means RB for sure thought about it but it wasn’t the main reason," another chimed in.

John | Elite Life Lessons @elitelifelesson @RBR_Daily “I don’t think so” means RB for sure thought about it but it wasn’t the main reason.

JR @Jason_Recliner @RBR_Daily Daniel is an end of season fill in until Lawson is available.

J J @juanjosegarcia2 @RBR_Daily Everybody in the comments are like they don't believe horner they have their own conspiracy theories or they are mad that checo is still in that seat and worst that he has it until 2024

Sergio Perez still aiming for race victories and eventually titles

Although it is safe to say that Sergio Perez now has no chance to win the 2023 F1 world championship, he is still determined to build his confidence and win races.

The Mexican also stated how drivers do get second chances by addressing how Daniel Ricciardo returned to the F1 grid.

"Victories! I am not here to finish 2nd. I'd rather be at home doing something else if that's all I was aiming for. I am here because I know I can do it — and I've done it before," he was quoted as saying by NextGen Auto.

"People commenting from their couches forget how much we're dealing with the small details. You've seen it with other drivers in their teams, it happened for Daniel (Ricciardo) too. He came back to us, and the team managed to give him the right tools again," Perez added.

Sergio Perez is currently second with only 189 points, while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is comfortably leading the championship table with 314 points.