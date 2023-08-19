In the past, Max Verstappen has always stated how he dislikes the new sprint format F1 is gradually incorporating into the race calendar. It is safe to say that the Dutchman is a traditionalist and mainly likes things the way they were. Verstappen has once again spoken against it, especially mentioning the financial changes that it brings to the sport.

In an exclusive interview with De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen expressed how much he cares about the sport that he has always enjoyed since he was a kid. Though he clarified that he is not completely against the format changes, he emphasized how they should affect the sport as a whole rather than only the financial part of it. He said:

“Yes, because I care about the sport that I've always enjoyed — and still enjoy, but to a certain extent. It's not that I'm completely against changes, as is sometimes claimed. But they should be adjustments that benefit Formula 1. Why change certain things if they're working well? I think a traditional qualifying session, as it is, is well-structured. It shouldn't all be about money.”

Max Verstappen is well aware of how F1 fans could criticize him for speaking about format changes and the financial boom they are bringing. However, he explained that it is hampering the overall experience of the sport rather than money. He concluded:

“People might think: he earns a lot of money, what's that guy complaining about? But it's about well-being, how you experience things, not how much you earn. Sometimes, I feel like I have to do and sacrifice too many things. Then I sometimes think: is this still worth it?”

Lastly, the Red Bull driver also hinted that one of the reasons he has thought about retiring from the sport is because of these format changes and how the sport is becoming more business-centric.

Red Bull senior feels Max Verstappen would not have a long career in F1

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels Max Verstappen could leave F1 earlier than most F1 drivers in the past. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Marko stated that the Dutchman would not have as long of a career as someone like Fernando Alonso since there could come a point where he loses interest.

"I don't think he's [Verstappen] a type that will last for long like Alonso, for example. One day he will say 'this is it', when he is no longer having fun or the pressure is gone. Whether he continues after 2028 depends on how the sport develops. If it no longer appeals to him, if the fascination is gone, I can imagine him hanging up his racing helmet."

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship with 314 points and is miles ahead of any other driver on the grid.