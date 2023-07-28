"It is not necessary": Max Verstappen gives his take on a possible move away from tire blankets in F1

Max Verstappen is against the consideration of a tire blanket ban that is going to be voted upon in the next F1 commission meeting.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2023 Belgian GP, the Dutchman felt that removing tire blankets would not boost the sport’s sustainability or improve racing.

Asked if the tire blankets should be banned in F1, Max Verstappen said:

“I don't think we should head in that direction. People probably don't know how difficult it is to drive a car with 1000 horsepower out of the pits already, and especially when the track is also a bit slippery. It is not necessary. I don't think it actually generates a lot of energy, these tyre blankets."

He continued:

"I think an AC generates more when you combine it through the whole paddock. And also I think with the tyres, yes, they probably can make it work, but then they need to drop the working range that much that once you're up to temperature, the tyre will just be like chewing gum, and the pressures will go through the roof.”

He added:

“It will not make the racing better. I think anyway, on an out-lap when you're struggling so much in a car just [to] warm the tyres, it will look so stupid. I think the racing now sometimes, out of the pits as well having hot tyres, is brilliant. I don't really see why we need to change that up at all.”

Disagreeing completely with the idea of banning tire blankets, Max Verstappen does not see many upsides to such a ban. There has been skepticism amongst drivers and teams about removing tire blankets, as it could compromise the outlaps in qualifying as well as degrade the quality of racing.

Although Pirelli are trying to produce a rubber compound that might not need heating, the Dutch champion feels it is difficult to drive cars with cold tires, particularly if the track surface is slippery.

From a sustainability perspective, the Dutch champion felt the air conditioning in the paddock was more energy-consuming than heating the tire blankets. One of the reasons to push for a tire blanket ban was citing sustainability reasons, with F1’s initiative of looking forward to a ‘net zero carbon’ future.

Max Verstappen prefers Daniel Ricciardo in the driver's seat rather than a reserve role

Max Verstappen believes Daniel Ricciardo’s maiden weekend in the AlphaTauri upon returning to the sport was impressive. Despite the unfortunate moment at the start, the Dutchman was impressed with his former teammate’s recovery drive from the back of the grid during the Hungarian GP.

Unlike Sergio Perez, who felt Red Bull lost a good reference point in the simulator after the Australian moved to Alpha Tauri, the Red Bull champion felt it was a loss that could be dealt with.

Asked how he rated Ricciardo’s first race upon returning, Max Verstappen said:

“I think he had a very strong first weekend, I mean already in practice, qualifying and of course he had the bad luck in Turn 1 and he still fought his way back to P13. I think for the first weekend, he did a great job.”

Asked if he shared Perez’s opinion about Red Bull losing simulator support after the Australian moved to AlphaTauri, the Dutchman replied:

“Honestly I am happy that he’s back in a car. I would always prefer him in a car than being our reserve because he deserves to be in a car. So we will deal with that loss. I’m happy to deal with that loss as long as he’s there in a car.”

Max Verstappen has praised Ricciardo in the past and was elated upon his return to the grid as he shared the limelight with him at the press conference ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Despite their conflicted relationship in the past, the duo shared a respectful and close camaraderie through the years. Having made his debut with Red Bull in 2016 alongside the Australian, the Dutchman has always had fond memories of the time spent and doesn't mind having him as a teammate again.