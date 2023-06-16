“It was never a race”: Ex-Real Madrid star reveals he stopped watching F1 after what Lewis Hamilton faced in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were involved in an exhilarating title battle in the 2021 season, in which they reached the season finale equal on points. After a titanic battle throughout the year, the final showdown between the two rivals was marred by controversy.

The acrimonious end to the race angered many fans, including ex-Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. He recently picked a side in F1's most debated race, extending his support to Lewis Hamilton. He also admitted that he stopped watching Formula 1 after witnessing the unfair end to the race.

The Welsh footballer told the Random Golf Club YouTube channel:

"You know, I don't after what happened to Hamilton a few years ago. It wasn't fair. The fact [Hamilton] had to go through all the traffic and he couldn't pit stop... It was never a race."

Stefanie @fastpitstop "Do you like Formula 1?"



Gareth Bale: "I don't after what happened to Hamilton"



"Do you like Formula 1?"Gareth Bale: "I don't after what happened to Hamilton"https://t.co/Z1xr1G3jN1

Lewis Hamilton was on course to win his record eighth championship until a late race safety car flipped his fortunes in the Abu Dhabi GP. Hamilton, in the lead, couldn't pit for fresh tires, while Verstappen, a distant second, pitted for fresh softs.

In the final few laps of the championship decider, race director Michael Masi sped up the safety car procedure as he cleared the lapped cars between the two title rivals. The decision benefited Verstappen, while Hamilton, on older tires, had to defend in the final lap.

Hamilton lost the race as the Red Bull driver overtook him to win his first championship. Mercedes protested the race results for months before the FIA admitted that 'human error' from the race director had affected the results.

The dramatic end to the race left a sour taste for F1 viewers, including Gareth Bale. Two years later, the controversial finish to the race is still a hot topic of debate as Hamilton and his faction rue the lost eighth title.

Two-time F1 champion explains Lewis Hamilton's contract situation

Lewis Hamilton in the Spanish GP

Former McLaren driver Mika Hakkinen has a hot take on Lewis Hamilton's current contract situation. Hakkinen explains that the seven-time world champion has reached a stage in his career where he might be motivated by money.

While dismissing Ferrari as Hamilton's destination, the two-time F1 champion said:

"Does money motivate drivers? I know Lewis’ head is not 100% in racing anymore. It’s completely normal. But does money motivate? Of course it does, but there are many risks involved. I think it’s highly unlikely he will join Ferrari."

Speaking about George Russell, who has put up fierce competition against the veteran Mercedes teammate, Hakkinen said:

"Formula 1 just won’t be the most important thing anymore. It wouldn’t surprise me when the competition gets tougher and young drivers emerge, what George Russell is doing with Lewis at the moment, result-wise, it’s not an easy situation."

He added:

"Does Lewis have enough energy to wake up every morning, give his everything and bring results so that he can beat his team-mate? Is that the right future for him?"

While retirement is not on the cards, Hamilton's negotiations with Mercedes continue, with an announcement coming in a short time.

Poll : 0 votes