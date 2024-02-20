"It is one of nice little tidy narratives"- F1 pundit speaks about Daniel Ricciardo's redemptive arc on his way to first win in Canada in 2014

F1 pundit Edd Straw recently claimed that Daniel Ricciardo's first win in Canada in 2014 was a 'nice little tidy' culmination of his year-long narrative.

Ricciardo won his maiden race in the sport in spectacular fashion as he broke Mercedes' strong hold on the 2014 season. He became the first driver in a non-Mercedes to claim the top spot on the podium.

While appearing on the Bring Back V10s podcast, Edd Straw reminisced about Daniel Ricciardo's tough 2013 race in Montreal and how the win a year later was a good culmination for his car. He said:

"It was also the nice little culmination of a year-long thing going on there because Canada the previous year had been kind of a low point for Ricciardo, he really struggled. He then had a load of meetings after the race with his car crew to get things working and the next race that year was Silverstone where Mark Webber's retirement was announced."

"So you had Ricciardo almost rock bottom Canada the previous year and then he hit form immediately and made the Red Bull seat his and had a great start and this win. So it was a nice symmetry to that as he got his breakthrough win. It is one of the nice little tidy narratives that we like to wrap things up in," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo speaks about Canada 2013 being the 'turning point' of his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo stated that Canada 2013 was a 'turning point' in his career and he had to go away from the sport to recharge.

As per Red Bull's official website, the Australian driver said:

"Canada 2013 ... might have been the turning point in my career. We knew Mark was leaving Red Bull, and Canada that year was honestly one of the worst races of my life. Jean-Eric (Vergne) was sixth which was almost like a victory in a Toro Rosso, and I was 15th and absolutely nowhere."

"Maybe knowing there was a Red Bull seat available made it worse. I'm not going to lie, I didn't like race cars much after that weekend. I went to New York for a week after Montreal and tried not to think about racing at all and stop beating myself up about it," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo's win in Montreal in 2014 was one of his three in that season and he remained the only driver apart from Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to register multiple victories.