"It is pathetic"- Former F1 champion wants Lance Stroll 'suspended' after collision with Fernando Alonso at 2022 US GP

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has lashed out at Lance Stroll for his driving in the 2022 F1 US GP. Stroll was defending against Fernando Alonso during the race but a late jink to the left launched the Spaniard up in the air. Fortunately, both drivers were lucky to escape the crash unscathed.

Villeneuve, however, blasted Lance Stroll in his latest column as he labeled the Canadian a dangerous driver. He wrote:

“We saw a bit of everything: masterful driving, but also dangerous actions and drivers who drove badly. It was a mix of anything and everything, but that’s what this show is all about. When I talk about dangerous driving, I’m talking about Lance Stroll. He should be suspended for one race for the Fernando Alonso incident. The FIA has been very lax in both Formula 1 and lower classes with drivers swinging out on the straight when that is the most dangerous thing there is, and the last thing you want to see. It is pathetic and extremely dangerous.”

He further added that such driving standards were not acceptable in the sport,

“By swinging out on the straight, you endanger other drivers – possibly fatally. Because you can cause a huge accident like that. And that’s because you consciously decide to do something like that, not because you’re making a mistake. So it’s really unacceptable.”

Octopus Jack still skates kinda @bagelb0wse Another angle of Alonso’s airborn crash with Stroll yesterday with my buddy Jesse at the turn 6 infield grandstand Another angle of Alonso’s airborn crash with Stroll yesterday with my buddy Jesse at the turn 6 infield grandstand https://t.co/G9kMSzkc4b

Villeneuve called on the FIA to step up and hand out severe penalties for this kind of action because moves can lead to severe consequences. Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were fortunate to walk away from the crash without any injuries, but this might not be the case in the future. He wrote:

“The FIA needs to step up and hand out more penalties for this kind of action. Even if it doesn’t lead to an accident. Because we have been lucky that it didn’t go wrong before. And it already starts in the lower classes. In Formula 4 and Formula 3 you sometimes see guys driving like they are in a video game. But racing is dangerous and this has nothing to do with racing – or defending well.”

Lance Stroll reflects on a disappointing race for Aston Martin

Lance Stroll was very disappointed after the race as Aston Martin did have the speed to score good points. Speaking about the incident, the Canadian called the incident unfortunate as he claimed that his move was not deliberate. He said:

“We had a good start to the race; everything was feeling great with the car and we were sitting in third for a little while. Unfortunately, we had contact with Fernando [Alonso] which was a shame. There was a big difference in speed and I was defending. I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it was not as if I squeezed him against the wall. He could have moved earlier or moved more to the left. Thankfully, it was not a big impact with the wall, I did not hit anything hard, and I am OK after the contact.”

Fernando Alonso was able to recover well and finish the race as high as P7 but was then given a 30-second penalty that undid his race.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes