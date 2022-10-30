George Russell was unhappy with himself after missing out on the pole position to Max Verstappen for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP.

The Mercedes driver had his time deleted for exceeding track limits on a day when the Silver Arrows appeared to have the fastest car at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looked competitive with upgrades that were added to the W13. The pair were also able to keep the car in optimum driving conditions at high altitudes and thin air in Mexico City.

In his post-session interview with David Coulthard for Sky Sports, Russell gave the Mercedes engineers their flowers while blaming himself for not maximizing the package. The Briton said:

"I mean, the team deserved more today. They've produced a really great car this weekend and I think it's a testament to them for all the hard work they've been putting in for so long and we showed last week with Lewis [Hamilton] what the car was capable of. This weekend feels like it was our pole to have and just a terrible lap from my side. So, I just want to kick myself. But at the end of the day, no points for qualifying and excited to be back on the front row."

Less drag and Mexico's high altitude reasons for Mercedes' improved showing, feels George Russell

George Russell believes Mercedes' updates coupled with the high altitude of Mexico City are the reason for the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes have not won a race all season and have not looked this strong since the 2022 F1 Dutch GP in Zandvoort in September of this year.

When asked to explain the upturn in their performance by David Coulthard, Russell said:

"Well, we brought an update to Austin and I think it didn't really give it the opportunity to show what it was truly capable of. But with this high altitude, the drag is less of a factor and that's where we get outscored by Red Bull. Let's say, they're always taking about three-tenths out of us on the straights, and here it's less of a factor. So, that's probably why we are a little bit more competitive."

When asked to share his strategy for race day in Mexico, he said:

"I'll be going for it for sure. So, let's see what's possible."

It bodes well for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton that the last three races at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez have not been won by the pole sitter.

