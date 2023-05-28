“It was quite difficult”: Max Verstappen reflects after winning a ‘tricky’ F1 Monaco GP

Max Verstappen stormed his way to victory on the streets of Monte Carlo, winning the 2023 Monaco GP from pole position. The Dutchman has extended his lead in the drivers' championship, showing his prowess in difficult conditions.

The Dutchman wins a dramatic dry/wet race with Fernando Alonso finishing second and Esteban Ocon taking third with a stellar drive



The two-time world champion didn't put a foot wrong for 78 laps as the streets of Monaco saw a fair bit of rain at the end of the race. The Red Bull driver was able to manage his medium tires beautifully, extending his first stint just long enough to pit directly for intermediate rain tires toward the end of the race.

Meanwhile, fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso finished behind the Dutchman in P2, continuing his remarkable start to the season. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon finished behind the Spaniard in P3, taking the third podium of his career.

Despite seemingly having won the race with relative ease, Verstappen claimed that the changing conditions made it an extremely tricky outing.

Speaking about the tricky conditions to David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race, Max Verstappen said:

"It was quite a difficult one because we were on the Medium initial and of course Fernando was on the hard tire. We didn't want to go that long, but we had to. The rain was coming so we didn't know really what was going on. Then it started to rain. Lap by lap it was more and more so at one point we had to go on the Inters. It's quite difficult in that scenario."

Max Verstappen opens up about final races of the 2021 season

Max Verstappen recently said that the 2021 Formula 1 season, the year he clinched his first drivers' championship, presented him with the most thrilling and demanding experience of his career.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, Verstappen found himself engaged in an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton for the title. In order to prevent the British driver from securing an eighth F1 championship and to secure his own maiden crown, Verstappen needed to win the race.

Lewis Hamilton showcased his strength at the Yas Marina Circuit, swiftly taking the lead on the opening lap and maintaining control for a significant portion of the race. Just when it seemed that Hamilton was on track to defend his title, Nicholas Latifi collided with the wall at Turn 14, altering the course of the race dramatically.

Verstappen made a strategic decision to enter the pit lane and acquire a fresh set of soft tires, which he then used to drive down Hamilton's inside at Turn 5, winning his first title in the process.

Speaking about the intensity of that part of the season, Max Verstappen said:

"2021 was also my first option to win a title. I knew I had to make everything perfect. It's the most intense I've ever felt, fighting every weekend. Now I am much more relaxed. But I want to do more. Past experiences help."

With the Dutchman well on his way to a third consecutive title, it will be interesting to follow his season develops.

