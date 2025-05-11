  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Alpine F1
  • "It's absolutely disgusting": F1 influencer rages at Flavio Briatore assuming the role of Alpine team principal

"It's absolutely disgusting": F1 influencer rages at Flavio Briatore assuming the role of Alpine team principal

By Devang Chauhan
Modified May 11, 2025 10:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Practice - Source: Getty
Flavio Briatore walks in the paddock during free practice of the Saudi Arabia GP- Source: Getty

F1 influencer, Tom Bellingham, claimed that he was 'disgusted' by the appointment of Flavio Briatore as the Alpine team principal. The French team caught everyone off guard when it announced that Oliver Oakes had resigned from his role as team principal after the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Ad

The Brit had taken over the role last year, after the summer break, but left the position due to 'personal reasons'. With Briatore already acting as the Executive Advisor, he assumed the role of team principal until they appointed someone permanently.

However, the Italian, assuming the role of Alpine team principal, did not go down well with most of the fans which was evident by a passionate rant from F1 YouTuber, Tom Bellingham. In a clip shared on P1 with Matt and Tommy's Instagram, the British influencer spoke his mind and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's an absolute joke the fact that he's allowed to be in Formula 1. He shouldn't even be being interviewed on Martin Brundle's Gridwalk, never mind a team principal of a Formula 1 team. I've had the pleasure of trying to get in the paddock with the wrong pass, and it goes [makes a sound]. That is exactly what should happen with Flavio Briatore's paddock pass when he tries to get in.
Ad
"Because it's a lifetime ban. It's the worst thing that's ever happened in the sport in terms of ordering someone to crash, putting lives in danger for marshals, the driver themselves, people in the crowd with flying debris that should never have been allowed to happen. 17 years later, they've kept the win, and the guy who got the lifetime ban is back as the team principal of that team is absolutely disgusting," he said.
Ad
Ad

Flavio Briatore had previously led the Enstone-based outfit in previous iterations of Benetton and Renault and taken them to world championships.

Flavio Briatore comments on Alpine's driver lineup in 2025

Alpine Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore, stated that the French team found the need to rotate its driver lineup as they believed they had a competitive car and needed to match the closeness of the midfield in the 2025 season.

Ad

As per RacingNews365, the 75-year-old said on the driver pairing:

"With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up."

Alpine will have a new driver pairing from the Imola GP, as Franco Colapinto replaces Jack Doohan in the seat alongside Pierre Gasly. The Aussie driver was demoted to the role of reserve driver after failing to score a point in the last six races and two Sprints in the 2025 season so far with addition of racing in the season finale last year in Abu Dhabi as well.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications