"It's also never good enough" - AlphaTauri driver downplays the impact of the upgrades brought by the team

Entering the 2023 season, AlphaTauri continued their disappointing run of form in the second year of the ground effects era. Just a few races into the season, the Italian team is banking on upgrades to improve its fate for the rest of the season.

AlphaTauri introduced a new floor in the third race of the season in Australia. The new floor was the first major upgrade for the AT04. Nyck de Vries tested the floor in Melbourne while teammate Yuki Tsunoda damaged his in FP1.

While Nyck de Vries' race ended in a crash, he believes that the new floor and diffuser have taken the team a step forward in terms of performance. De Vries also admitted that while the team is making progress, its competitors are also bringing in upgrades for their cars.

Speaking about his team and its rivals, the 28-year-old said in Australia:

"Obviously we are closely working together. We are a team, working together and addressing and highlighting potential areas we can improve, and I think it's clear where we need to find performance. But equally it's a moving target, and it's all relative to competition, so it's also never good enough."

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Qualifying

The AlphaTauri driver is optimistic that small changes over the season can take the team forward. He is aware of the tiny margins that separate the midfield teams and is hopeful that these subtle changes will make the team competitive.

Speaking about the new floor, he said:

"I think it definitely helped us a little bit, being a little bit more competitive. It's so tight in the midfield, a little difference, it can swing so quickly. So it definitely helped. And that's encouraging. But we will need to continue to push the team to get close to the top 10."

After racing down under, F1 takes a four-week hiatus before reaching Azerbaijan. AlphaTauri will be analyzing its performance in Melbourne, which will help the team in bringing better updates next time.

De Vries reckons no 'game changer' updates coming for AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries believes that the upgrade package for the AT04 will not make the car quick overnight. He believes that the team will be bringing in upgrades that will improve its pace gradually throughout the season.

The Dutchman termed the difference he felt in Australia with the new floor 'quite subtle'. He is expecting similar upgrades for the rest of the season as he said:

"I think that all the little things we are constantly bringing - it's not like there is a game-changer, you're not going from P15 to P8 - all the little details are making a difference. And constantly you're searching and finding more, and then you find yourself hopefully close to the top 10."

After an unimpressive start to his F1 career, the AlphaTauri driver will be hoping to make a difference as the car becomes more competitive.

Poll : 0 votes