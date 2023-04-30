"It's always 'Max was unlucky'" - F1 fans criticise Red Bull boss for his team radio talk after 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Sergio Perez added another victory in Baku by winning the drama-filled Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. He finished ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen to strengthen his championship bid.

Early on, Verstappen and Perez passed pole-sitter Leclerc and continued to exchange their best lap times at the front of the pack. The race's turning point came when a Safety Car was deployed on each side of the Red Bull drivers' pit stops.

Verstappen made his pit stop under yellow flags that were waved after Nyck de Vries stopped on the track. Perez followed suit under a safety car, clearing his teammates and returning to the race in the lead.

Verstappen dropped to third, forcing him to pass Leclerc once again. While that was merely a formality when the race restarted, he was unable to overtake Perez in the final stretch and was forced to settle for second place.

While Sergio Perez and his side of the garage were celebrating his win, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen exchanged a rather odd radio message. Red Bull's team principal seemed to cool down a very frustrated Verstappen on radio.

F1 fans called out Horner's alleged favoritism towards Max Verstappen.

Jake Benham @jakeybenham everytime max loses out to perez it's never 'perez did well' it's always 'max was unlucky' everytime max loses out to perez it's never 'perez did well' it's always 'max was unlucky'😭😭

Stefan⁴⁴ @HPP7Strat2 Christian Horner to Max on the radio: “Checo got a little lucky with the safety car” lmfao why do you sound SO disappointed by that Christian Horner to Max on the radio: “Checo got a little lucky with the safety car” lmfao why do you sound SO disappointed by that

Dunc 🐀 @djhankins @fireflyCOYS Was saying that to my other half, like Horner was apologising and saying checo got lucky! RB always shit on their nr 2 driver! @fireflyCOYS Was saying that to my other half, like Horner was apologising and saying checo got lucky! RB always shit on their nr 2 driver!

Jack Chapman @jackchapman_PFC You can tell who the number 1 driver is at Red Bull after Max, his engineer and Christian Horner claimed that Sergio “got luck” - unbelievable, just give the guy a break You can tell who the number 1 driver is at Red Bull after Max, his engineer and Christian Horner claimed that Sergio “got luck” - unbelievable, just give the guy a break

Steven Seagull @AngrySeagull2 @f1lmer In both races Horner was on the radio to congratulate Max for coming 3rd and 2nd. Nothing for Checo. I hope Checo has the season of his life and beats Verstappen on merit. @f1lmer In both races Horner was on the radio to congratulate Max for coming 3rd and 2nd. Nothing for Checo. I hope Checo has the season of his life and beats Verstappen on merit.

Brown Iverson @patelvn_ Of course Horner saying Checo got lucky lmaoooo he’s sweating and trying to protect his golden child Of course Horner saying Checo got lucky lmaoooo he’s sweating and trying to protect his golden child

Perez pulled down Verstappen's championship lead to single digits heading into the next round of the season in Miami. It would come a week later with back-to-back victories in Baku, which add to his 2021 Grand Prix success at the track.

Red Bull explains the massive airflow loss on Max Verstappen's car after contact with George Russell

Max Verstappen

In the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint race, Max Verstappen collided with George Russell on the opening lap and suffered significant damage to the side of his car. This had an impact on his performance.

Verstappen suffered 'massive' aerodynamic damage during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint race, according to Red Bull.

#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint George and Max have a tense post-Sprint debrief over their Lap 1 contact George and Max have a tense post-Sprint debrief over their Lap 1 contact 😅#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint https://t.co/TjtwOyu5ff

Russell, who passed Verstappen for third place into Turn 3 but punched a sizable hole in the Dutchman's left sidepod in the process, collided with him on the opening lap.

According to chief engineer Paul Monaghan, the damage caused a "massive" loss in aerodynamic performance that stopped Verstappen from moving up the order. 'Mad Max' still went ahead and finished second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while his team mate took the first place, making it a Red Bull 1-2.

