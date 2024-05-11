“It’s the beginning of the end of Red Bull’s dominance” - Christian Danner warns Max Verstappen and Co. of implications of Adrian Newey’s exit

Former F1 driver Christian Danner recently opined that Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull could lead to the Austrian team's downfall. He also praised Newey and outlined how other teams have fallen without him.

In late April 2024, rumors from reputed sources emerged about Newey wanting to leave the team. Though a team spokesperson claimed otherwise at first, they later officially announced that the aero wizard was parting ways with them earlier this month.

This was massive news in the F1 paddock since Newey worked with the Milton Keynes-based team for almost two decades. He helped the team win six constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, playing a huge part in their dominance from 2022 to now.

Speaking to Avd Motorsport magazine, Christian Danner talked about how Red Bull's current dominance could stall after Adrian Newey leaves. He feels this could be the case despite the team having key members like Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, Pierre Wache, and Max Verstappen.

While Danner doesn't feel the Austrian team will plummet downwards, he believes they will experience a dip. He also praised Newey by claiming that whichever team he left went through a drop in performance after his departure.

“This is the beginning of the end of Red Bull Racing’s dominance. I’m not saying they will crash, but the dominance is over with the departure of Adrian Newey. In every team Adrian worked for, when he left they always said: No problem! He is still the man with the overview and the man who has the matter under control,” Danner said (via PlanetF1).

Ralf Schumacher makes claim about Red Bull's fall and Max Verstappen's departure following Adrian Newey's exit

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher reckons Austrian team could fall behind others after the team confirmed Adrian Newey's exit from the team. Speaking to Sky Sports, the German vehemently claimed that Max Verstappen and other key engineers would also leave the team, weakening them further.

"Red Bull will now disappear into mediocrity within a short time. Max Verstappen will leave the team. Alongside other good engineers who are guaranteed to go elsewhere, some of them with Adrian Newey. Will it happen next year or the year after? But I am certain that he will leave Red Bull,” Schumacher said.

After the Miami GP, the defending world champions are currently leading the 2024 F1 constructors' championship table with 239 points. They are closely chased by Ferrari, who have 187 points.