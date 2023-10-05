Mercedes driver George Russell revealed that free diving and water sports have been one of the best ways for him to 'disconnect' from racing and ease off the intense pressure that Formula 1 carries.

Drivers on the Formula 1 grid often talk about ways to relieve the stress of the competitive environment they face racing in the sport. Things are different for all the drivers and it is visible during the summer break or even between the long gap between two races.

As George Russell explained, it is water sports and free diving that help him cope with the pressure of racing. Speaking on Formula 1's Beyond The Grid podcast, he mentioned that being from the countryside in the UK; he was not exposed to water sports a lot.

However, he has joined Lewis Hamilton on his water adventures recently and has found his stress reliever.

"We’re learning to free dive together at the moment – we actually went with Lewis as well on our first experience into the water," Russell said.

"I’m a kid from the countryside in the UK, the water, or water sports or activities, were never a thing where I was from, and suddenly, this life has exposed me to so much, which I’m so grateful for," he added.

George Russell then added that he was unaware of the term "free diving," but he is so familiar with it now that he described the beauty of diving in the deep sea.

"I didn’t even know what free diving was a couple of years ago, and it’s such a beautiful life down there in the water – and it’s probably the best disconnection I’ve ever had from life," he said.

"You’re just solely focused on your breathing, on the surroundings, the sea life and it’s really beautiful," he added.

George Russell shares his time with foilboarding in Spain

It definitely seems that the British driver is fond of performing sports in the water other than racing with Mercedes in Formula 1.

While he gets exhilarated from all the racing, he would try any other sport to relieve the pressure that he faces.

One such thing that he mentioned trying was foilboarding in Spain. George Russell mentioned he had a couple of failed attempts, but that he was fine despite the small injuries.

"So any additional sport I would do, I would do it to my level but I’m not going to push the boundaries of whatever it is and risk an injury but, long story short, I was learning to foil board in Spain," Russell said.

"On my first day I did fall off and the foil caught my wrist and sliced my wrist open a bit. So yeah, a few bruises, I did let him know but he just sent me a photo that he broke one of his bones on holiday, so I kept him posted," he added.