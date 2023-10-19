"It's a bird! It's a plane" - Red Bull's unique unveiling of its livery for the 2023 F1 US GP goes viral

Red Bull recently unveiled their special livery for the 2023 F1 US GP in the most unique way possible. Red Bull now have both drivers' and constructors' championships, and they are entering Austin in style by revealing their special livery through the air.

Recently, the official X account of Circuit of the Americas, where F1 will race this weekend, posted how Red Bull showcased their special livery by hanging the car to a helicopter and landing it at a special venue.

"It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s @redbullracing unveiling their new #USGP livery," they captioned the video.

Of course, the car is most likely a show car and will not be used by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez. Nonetheless, the presentation from the Austrian-British team of their special livery was brilliant.

At the beginning of the season, many F1 fans were underwhelmed by how similar the team's livery looked to last year. However, the reigning world champions added a special twist and promised to use special liveries for each and every race that takes place in the US.

Since F1 will soon race at the 2023 F1 US GP, they revealed their special livery for the event. Most of the livery looked the same, with parts of it changing to special white, red, and blue stripes with differently colored stars, denoting the American flag.

Here are a few reactions from F1 fans soon after the video went live on social media platforms:

Red Bull team principal on his relationship with Helmut Marko

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently clarified how strong a relationship he has with the team's advisor, Helmut Marko. This was particularly stated by Horner since there were several rumors indicating tension between the two.

In an exclusive conversation with Mirror Sport, the Red Bull team manager revealed how Marko not only gives an opportunity to younger drivers but also gives Horner the opportunity to step up and lead the team.

"Without Helmut, I wouldn't be in the position that I am today. Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity. We've always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship. Of course, there are things that we disagree on now and again, but I think that's healthy," he said.

Furthermore, Christian Horner explained how difficult it was for Helmut Marko after his good friend and Red Bull's part owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, passed away.

"We speak very regularly about all aspects. For Helmut, it's slightly different to how it used to be since the passing of his friend and colleague Dietrich, but he still has a very valuable role that he plays within the team and there is absolutely no intent or desire from me, or anyone within the team, to see that change," Horner added.

These statements, of course, debunk any and all rumors regarding tension between the two team seniors and that Horner is looking for a way to remove Marko from his position.