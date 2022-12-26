"It's about coming up with a better way" - Aston Martin want to make their own roads into 2023 and not follow Red Bull, Mercedes, or Ferrari

Aston Martin is looking for better ways to develop in 2023 and further upcoming seasons, as revealed by Dan Fallows, the team's technical director.

Having previously worked at Red Bull, he believes that the team will have to follow their own way of development if they want to achieve success rather than following the ways of other teams such as Red Bull themselves and/or Mercedes.

Fallows has been working with the team since the 2022 season and believes that the team can achieve what they want if they do things "differently." He said:

"I took on this challenge because I felt that things could be done differently. It's not about doing things the Red Bull way, or the Mercedes way, or the Ferrari way. It's about coming up with a better way - the Aston Martin way..."

Aston Martin, after being rebranded from Racing Point in the 2021 season, have spent an enormous amount of time getting engineers from other teams to work for them. Dan Fallows himself, as stated above, previously worked for Red Bull, and at the same time, the team got in Eric Blandin, who has experience with both Ferrari and Mercedes.

While having engineers from different teams could mean that Aston Martin could work in the direction of either team, Fallows is determined to take it on a completely different path.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1 Thank you to our incredible team for all their hard work this season.



Bring on 2023.

Thank you to our incredible team for all their hard work this season.Bring on 2023.https://t.co/IXf71XEbVe

Fallows reveals he found common technicalities between himself and Blandin to work at Aston Martin

Since Blandin had previously worked with two enormous Formula 1 teams, Fallows wasn't sure of how he would cope with his ideology, as he revealed. However, he also stated that both engineers had a lot in common 'from a technical point of view':

"Eric [Blandin] has obviously had quite a different experience recently, being at Ferrari and then Mercedes. So I think we were slightly unsure about whether our opinions had diverged on things. But we quickly found that we still have so much in common from a technical point of view."

He revealed that Blandin, too, is focused on developing the car differently and not in the way of any of the teams they have worked with.

Both engineers, though excellent, didn't have enough time to work for the 2022 Aston Martin cars because it was their first season with the team. However, with the upcoming season lined up and the car reveal soon enough, the team is expecting much better performance and development, which might as well be possible with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel.

Poll : 0 votes