"It’s a compromise"- F1's increment of budget caps by 3.1% is 'not enough' compared to the current inflation rates, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not too happy with just a 3.1% increment in the budget cap but feels this was the best compromise the teams could reach. Horner has been vocal about the current inflation rates having an adverse effect on the team's spending across the paddock. He said he feared teams could miss multiple races because of that.

The F1 commission's recent meeting resulted in the approval of a 3.1% increase in the budget cap to factor in the current inflation. In the aftermath, the Red Bull boss was asked if he thought the increment was sufficient. Horner termed it a "compromise" between the big and the small teams.

“Is it enough? Not compared to inflation, and what it is today. It’s not enough for us, and it’s too much for the little ones. So it’s a compromise, and a consensus was found in the end.”

When questioned if he believes that the team will be able to keep the costs in check, Horner replied:

“We’re going to have to do everything that we can.”

Alpine boss Otmar Szafneur was not entirely happy with the increase in the cost cap and said that such changes should not be taking place in the middle of the season.

“I’m obliged to accept it because of the governance. Eight teams voted, and then it goes through. And now, that’s the new rule, and we’ve got to follow it. It’s difficult to start changing rules in the middle of the season. The FIA believed it was a compromise.”

When questioned if Alpine was fine with the final figure, Otmar revealed that the team was not in favor of an increase and admitted,

“It should have stayed the same.”

Red Bull looking forward to another win at the F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen will start the F1 Austrian GP from pole position. The team is hoping for a repeat of a dominant performance the Red Bull driver had in Saturday's sprint.

"Tomorrow is going to be a fascinating race, you can see the Ferraris are quick so we need another good start, a great first lap and to get our heads down.

"The support we've had here in Austria at the Red Bull Ring has been amazing, for the Team and for Max in particular from the Orange Army. The fans everywhere in the world have been fantastic but it's great to be racing at home and it sets us up for an exciting race tomorrow."

Max Verstappen won both the races held in Austria last season and will be hoping to add another win at the circuit to his resume.

