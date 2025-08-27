“It’s very difficult for the second driver”: Sergio Perez speaks candidly on his Red Bull experience

Sergio Perez has reflected on his experience as a Red Bull driver, claiming that it was very difficult for a second driver to adapt to their unique car. The Mexican also added that the whole team dynamic with Max Verstappen as the lead driver hinders the second driver's progress.

Ad

Sergio Perez has finally made his comeback to F1 after a year-long hiatus as he joins Valtteri Bottas to form Cadillac's 2026 driver lineup. The 6x F1 race-winner brings the experience of 280 Grands Prix with him.

But while in conversation with Sky Sports after his announcement on Tuesday, the topic of Red Bull came up. Perez then candidly explained his experience as Max Verstappen's teammate at the Austrian side.

"It's just the whole dynamics of the team. Obviously, they have a unique talent over there with Max. It's very difficult for the second driver that is there to basically adapt to the car," said Perez.

Ad

Trending

“It's a very unique car, very unique driving style that I managed, I'd say, to survive for many years. But it's difficult and it's the way it works, you know, and you've seen it with great drivers just before my time or even after my time," he added.

Perez then gave the example of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson struggling to get to grips with the car after him, claiming that they are having troubles with the RB 21, even though they are "fantastic drivers".

Ad

During his time at Red Bull, Perez managed to play a decent support role for Verstappen, finishing third and second in the drivers' standings in 2022 and 2023, respectively. But it all went south in 2024, when the driver failed to cope with the inconsistent RB 20 and finished 8th in the standings.

Sergio Perez reflects on how he managed to "survive" at Red Bull

Sergio Perez with Christian Horner at the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez claimed that he managed to "survive" for four seasons at Red Bull thanks to his strong mentality. He also added how he was constantly put under immense pressure by the media throughout his time at Milton Keynes.

Ad

Speaking during the aforementioned interview, the 35-year-old further explained the inconsistencies of the Red Bull car.

"Sometimes I could cope with it, I could adapt to it, but as soon as there was a variable with the rain, with the wind or something, it just became undriveable. And then you start making mistakes one after the other, you are losing confidence," said Sergio Perez.

Ad

"But mentally I was super strong and that's why I survived there for so long, because I did have a lot of pressure and a lot of you guys [journalists] were onto me. And now you realise the job I've done in that car and that team," he added.

Perez will now have the opportunity to start anew at F1's newest team from 2026 onwards. His partnership with Bottas means that Cadillac now have a driver pairing with over 500 F1 race starts between them, as they look to tap into their experience at the start of their journey on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More