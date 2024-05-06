“It’s a disaster”: Max Verstappen blames Red Bull RB20 as he loses the lead in the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen shared his displeasure with the control of his RB20 after losing the race lead in Miami.

A safety car was triggered after Logan Sargeant crashed out from the Miami GP, and Lando Norris, who was leading without any pit stops, benefitted the most. He got a cheap pit stop, that helped him to maintain the lead even after the safety car ended. While many expected Verstappen to catch him soon, it didn't happen.

After the first lap of the restart, the three-time F1 world champion complained about his car on the team radio. He said:

"Yeah I can’t get the car to turn. It’s a disaster."

Max Verstappen was clearly unhappy with the issues with his car. It is likely there could be a possible issue with the aerodynamics as it looked quite hard for the Dutchman to regain the Miami Grand Prix race lead from Lando Norris.

The McLaren driver eventually won his first-ever F1 race by 7 seconds.

Max Verstappen revealed the RB20 was inconsistent after qualifying in Miami

The qualifying session for the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix was filled with drivers making multiple errors throughout the session. Most drivers who qualified for Q3 found it hard to improve on their previous lap times.

Max Verstappen, after setting yet another pole position this season, revealed that the car was rather inconsistent as it always remains on the track. He said during the post-qualifying interview:

"I think we definitely improved the car a bit, but I don't know what it is, every single year that we come here, I find it extremely difficult to be very consistent with the car feeling, the tyre feeling over one lap. It's just super hard to make sure that Sector 1 feels good and sector three at the end of the lap. To make that happen together is incredibly tough."

Despite the difficulties faced during the race, Max Verstappen still leads the world championship this season. He has dominated the grid with the team since 2022, but this year the competition at the top looks rather close. Red Bull, however, is still in the lead of both championships and it is hard to suggest if that will change at the end of the season.