“It’s not easy”: Gabriel Bortoleto candidly speaks about his difficult transition to F1

Gabriel Bortoleto's rookie season in Formula 1 has not started as he might have predicted. The Brazilian rookie, who rose swiftly through the junior ranks, remains without a points finish five races into the season. After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Bortoleto offered a frank assessment of the challenge he now faces transitioning to F1.

Being hailed as one of the sport's rising stars, the Stake F1 Team (Sauber) prospect entered 2025 after a dominant 2023 FIA Formula 3 championship and a Formula 2 title. However, a string of difficult results have quickly tempered expectations for the 20-year-old rookie, who admitted the change has been tougher than expected.

Speaking to F1, Bortoleto emphasized the psychological adjustment needed after years of consistent success in junior categories.

"It's not easy, if I'm honest. You come from two championships (where) you're used to being in this room but actually after a race, because you win or you are on the podium. Now for us it's already a mega job if you're going to Q2 or fighting for Q3."

In feeder series, drivers like Gabriel Bortoleto are often accustomed to battling at the sharp end of the grid almost every weekend. However, F1's highly stratified structure means even talented newcomers must often endure seasons at the back while gaining experience.

Nico Hulkenberg leads Gabriel Bortoleto in the Australian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Currently, Bortoleto and Sauber find themselves among the backmarkers teams, competing on the fringes of Q2 appearances and relying heavily on race attrition for any opportunity at points. The season opener in Australia was an early blow when Bortoleto retired on Lap 47, after spinning into the wall in turn 12 losing control on a wet Albert Park Circuit.

Although his teammate Nico Hulkenberg capitalized on a chaotic race to grab points, Bortoleto was left watching from the sidelines.

"Nico did a very good job in Australia with a messy race and managed to score points, but realistically in the last three or four rounds we have not been able to be there by pure pace," Bortoleto reflected.

Subsequent races only highlighted the depth of the challenge. Bortoleto finished a lap down at 17th in China and crossed the line 19th in Japan. In Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the #5 Kick Sauber driver managed 18th-place finishes after two DNFs in each race.

"I don't think he scored a point in his first season" - Gabriel Bortoleto draws inspiration from George Russell's F1 start

Sauber CTO Mattia Binotto and Gabriel Bortoleto before Bahrain GP. Source: Getty

While Sauber struggles with pace, Gabriel Bortoleto's adaptation process has made for a difficult opening chapter in his F1 journey. In the latest Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Bortoleto's struggles were again on display. He started at the end of the field after being slowest at qualification.

Reflecting on his rocky start, Bortoleto drew parallels with George Russell's difficult beginnings (via f1i.com):

"If you see George Russell at the beginning of his Formula 1 career, I don't think he scored a point in his first season...And now he's one of the best drivers on the grid and doing such a great job...So, it's all about having patience... Just learn, try to grow as a driver in these tough moments and do a better job every race weekend."

Russell did not score points for Williams in his rookie season in 2019, with his best finish being 11th in Germany.

Bortoleto's most notable moment at the Jeddah Corniche was a scrap with Fernando Alonso. He almost made contact while fighting other cars, suggesting an unawareness of the Aston Martin looming on the outside.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, both drivers continued without major damage, but it was a reminder of the Sauber rookie's inexperience at the highest level.

He ultimately finished in 18th-place finish, a result of an opening lap crash that took out Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. Meanwhile, teammate Nico Hulkenberg's P15 finish shows the gap that remains between Gabriel Bortoleto and his vastly experienced teammate.

