Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner claims details of the investigation might not be made public, respecting the confidentiality of the individuals involved. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda at a press conference, the Brit explained that the nature of the grievance process was such that it bound the individuals involved with confidentiality restrictions.

Speaking for the first time after Jos Verstappen’s comments on race day in Bahrain, the Red Bull Racing team principal addressed the media about a variety of questions thrown at him. His investigation has grabbed headlines worldwide and generated interest from those outside the sport. There haven’t been too many details of the investigation in the public domain, which has led to assumptions about the facts.

Addressing the transparency surrounding the internal investigation, Horner explained that the nature of confidentiality involved in the matter was the reason he himself was denied any freedom to provide clarification even if he wished to.

Asked if there would ever be transparency surrounding the investigation at any point in the future, the Red Bull chief replied:

“I think it's a complicated issue because each company – and these companies will be exactly the same as with any other major company. There is a grievance process that takes place in any company and that process is confidential between the individuals and the company itself.

"I'm not at liberty, unfortunately, due to those confidentiality [concerns] and out of respect to the company and, of course, the other party, that we're all bound by the same restrictions. And so even if I would like to talk about it, I can't because of those confidentiality restrictions. There's a reason for that.”

Christian Horner cites reason behind the Red Bull investigation taking center stage in the headlines

Christian Horner believes many of his rivals have taken advantage of the situation involving his Red Bull investigation. Speaking at the team principal’s press conference to media including Sportskeeda in Saudi Arabia, the Brit felt that there are many individuals who are trying to exploit the scenario.

Stating that the issue was a Red Bull company issue and not an F1 issue, the 50-year-old felt there was too much focus in one direction. He believes the focus being entirely on him has put his family through a very difficult period. The British team principal clarified that leaks concerning a confidential company matter had led to excessive coverage of the subject.

Explaining the reason for the investigation story gaining excessive attention, the Red Bull CEO said:

“Now, the only reason that this has gained so much attention, obviously, is because of the leakage and the tension that there's been drawn in the media, which has been very trying in many respects, and particularly for my family, because it's all been focused very much in one direction. And of course, what has happened then after that, others have looked to take advantage of it."

"Unfortunately, Formula 1 is a competitive business, and there's been, obviously, elements have looked to benefit from it, and that's perhaps the not-so-pretty side of our industry. So, of course, there are always lessons, but there's a process that is governed within the company that it's not an FIA issue, it's not a Formula 1 issue, it's a company employee issue, and that would be the same in any major organisation.”

Pressed further as to why the subject has grabbed headlines and interest, Horner said:

“There's been a constant source of… You know, there's been one thing after another. And I think that, you know, as I say, there's been an awful lot of leakage around this, what is a private and confidential matter between the employees and the company. It’s unfortunately through that, through that leakage it has garnered an awful lot of coverage. And as I say, it's now time to focus on the track and what we're here to do which is to go racing.”

A large part of the reason why the onsite media in F1 have not been able to shed more light on the issue has been due to the legalities involved or libel law implications. Given the minimal facts available from the Red Bull investigation, the story has garnered attention from media outlets outside the sports domain. The WhatsApp dossier that was circulated to various journalists and F1 personnel was one of the reasons the story snowballed into a massive issue.

However, it has not been proved whether the contents of the emails were genuine or manufactured, giving them minimal credibility to judge the matter from an unbiased or biased viewpoint. The recent developments in the matter as reported by BBC also reveal that the female employee involved has been suspended from her job for being dishonest.

The Red Bull investigation might have been dismissed but it has dragged the sport into a poor light and posed some serious questions regarding the plight of women in the sport.