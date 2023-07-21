"It's Formula One not the Formula MakeAWish": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 'That's how Red Bull works' comment

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about Nyck de Vries being sacked from AlphaTauri, stating that it was how Red Bull's system worked. Although the Dutchman was not underperforming, he was unable to keep up with his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda. Hence, he was removed and replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

During his interaction with the media, including Sportskeeda, before the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked about De Vries getting sacked. The seven-time world champion simply said:

“Yes. But that's how Red Bull do it.”

Furthermore, when asked whether it was simply how F1 worked and not particularly Red Bull, the Briton replied:

"You can say that's how Red Bull works."

Later on, Hamilton praised Nyck de Vries for being talented and polite. The 38-year-old said he was surprised to see the 28-year-old getting sacked and wished him the best for the future.

"I was definitely surprised to see the decision for poor Nyck. He's such a talented young man, and such a nice guy as well. I think the future is still bright for him and he will have lots of great options for the future," Hamilton said.

After Lewis Hamilton's statement about Red Bull went viral, there were several F1 fans who reacted to it. The tussle and tension between Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull, and Max Verstappen are still evident to this day. Hence, there were loads of reactions to the statement.

While some fans went against Hamilton's statement and discussed how F1 was the pinnacle of motorsport and will remain ruthless, others pointed out how Red Bull was being a little too harsh on their drivers.

Here are some of the reactions:

"It's Formula One not the Formula MakeAWish," a fan tweeted.

Luke @lateforapex @ESPNF1 It's Formula One not the Formula MakeAWish

Louie @LouieBandanaa @ESPNF1 What’s wrong with that? Hamilton has Red Bull on his mind rent free instead of trying to actually compete.

"He wasn’t a rookie. He was brought in as an older person who hadn’t raced in F1. It was always going to be more unforgiving. It is unfortunate however he had his shot was he given long enough that’s like everything opinion," a user wrote.

Bareth87 @ItsMeBareth @ESPNF1 He wasn’t a rookie. He was brought in as an older person who hadn’t raced in F1. It was always going to be more unforgiving. It is unfortunate however he had his shot was he given long enough that’s like everything opinion.

🌐 @ReformedCapital @ESPNF1 I thought this is the pinnacle of motor sport not some charity group, can't perform get the boot

S @s019013 @ESPNF1 That's true. But then again, 7 out of the 20 drivers started their F1 career with RB or currently drive for a RB team.

Lewis Hamilton feels 2021 cost cap breach penalty handed to Red Bull was too light

As rumors are emerging about the FIA investigating the cost cap breaches for the 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton explained how there could be more teams breaching the cost cap since the penalty given to Red Bull for the 2021 season was not too heavy. Speaking with the media, including Sky F1, he said:

"Yes, it’s definitely a concern. I mean, it wasn’t really a big punishment last time so there’s no real [deterrent]. There’ll be people that will probably go for it again, and know they’re just gonna get slapped on the wrist. It’s not my job to do that. But we have people in place who are supposed to police that."

As of now, the FIA has not revealed any information about which of the teams had breached the cost cap in 2022.