"It’s only free practice it’s only free practice": Fans react to Yuki Tsunoda's stunning start to Red Bull stint

F1 fans were left excited after Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda made a bright start to his journey with the Austrian team in the FP1 session of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. The 24-year-old is making his debut with the former world champions after he was promoted to the second seat alongside Max Verstappen.

The Japanese driver has been part of the Red Bull junior program for quite some time and raced in the junior team in F1 since the start of the 2021 season.

Although he had been delivering consistent results in the VCARB F1 team, Tsunoda was initially looked over by the Red Bull hierarchy but ultimately got his shot after Liam Lawson was demoted to the Faenza-based outfit two races into the 2025 season.

At the end of his first outing in the RB21, Yuki Tsunoda finished the FP1 session in P6, just a tenth behind his new teammate Max Verstappen. The Japanese driver looked in control and on pace with the Dutchman throughout the session and did not have any major mishaps in the first hour at the Suzuka International Circuit.

F1 fans gave their reactions to Yuki Tsunoda's stunning start to his Red Bull stint on X, with one fan attempting to control his excitement, saying:

"It’s only free practice it’s only free practice it’s only free practice."

"BREAKING NEWS Christian Horner might *actually* have to compliment Yuki Tsunoda now. I am HYPED."

"Yuki Tsunoda domination WILL NEVER bore fans,"

"Tsunoda only a tenth slower than Max. Horner you should have made this decision a year ago lol," said a fan.

"Tsunoda broke Red Bull 2nd seat curse driving that oversteering a** RB21 gaddayumm," wrote another.

"Yuki always kicks up his performance in Suzuka, wonderful to see," mentioned another.

Yuki Tsunoda chimes in on his objective for the Japanese Grand Prix weekend

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda stated that it would be "great" if he achieved the first podium of his career at his home race this weekend, but he has a more realistic target in his head.

In the pre-race press conference, the 24-year-old, whose previous best in F1 was a P4 finish at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, reflected:

"Yeah, I mean, that would be great. First race, home Grand Prix – that’s obviously inside of my head, I would say more like a dream rather than a target. It will be tough. I’m expecting it’ll be challenging.

"It won’t be as easy as probably people think. It’s such limited time to adapt, and it’s a different beast as well. So I’ll do my best and if I can go through Q3 and score points, I’m happy."

Apart from Max Verstappen, no other Red Bull driver has stood on the podium since the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

