"It's getting pathetic" - F1 fans furious as petition to make Lewis Hamilton winner of 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP surfaces

A petition to change the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP result and hand the world championship to Lewis Hamilton has surfaced. Even though it has been more than a year since the controversial race, many are still not over the fact that the Briton did not win his eighth world title.

There was a petition started a year ago that urged the FIA to overturn the decision made in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP and crown Lewis Hamilton the race winner and world champion. Although it might have caught some traction when it was first published, it has resurfaced and become a hot topic on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The goal of the petition is to reach 1,50,000 signatures and become one of the biggest petitions on change.org. As of now, more than 87,000 people have signed the petition.

However, there are several fans who have expressed their frustration and anger towards people who're still clinging to the race result. They're urging them to move on and leave the 2021 season behind. One remarked:

Furthermore, people also started discussing how the 2008 world championship could also be overturned if the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP results are changed. This is a reference to recent news regarding Felipe Massa and how he's exploring legal options to overturn Lewis Hamilton's first world championship.

If both race results are overturned, Hamilton will still have seven world titles, as he will gain one from Max Verstappen but lose one to Massa.

A few people also suggest that the entire 2021 Abu Dhabi GP result must be scrapped and the points awarded should be removed. That's to simply balance out the rivalry and stop people from fighting for their favorite driver.

Overall, some fans are still hung up on the race that happened over a year ago, but most of the fanbase simply wants to leave the 2021 F1 season and move on.

Lewis Hamilton feels new technical regulations have not made drastic difference

Lewis Hamilton does not feel that the new regulations brought in by F1 and the FIA have made much of a difference.

Although the Briton admits that it has slightly improved the cars, he's still unsatisfied and wants to see more of a change. He said (via motorsportweek):

“Nope, it is (the dirty air ensuing from the 2023 cars) the same as the past. I think last year for us was pretty bad with the bouncing, because you’ve got the turbulence and the bouncing, whereas this year we don’t have the bouncing, so we have less issues following cars.

"I think it’s still a little bit better than the previous generation of cars. But it hasn’t delivered everything that it said it would, so got some improvements to make hopefully for the future.”

The Mercedes driver is fourth in the 2023 drivers' championship with 38 points.

