“It's going to look even better in victory lane”: F1 fans react as Red Bull’s special Las Vegas GP livery reportedly gets leaked

Ahead of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Red Bull Racing's special livery for the RB19 has been reportedly leaked. Though many were underwhelmed by their base 2023 livery being so similar to 2022, the reigning world champions promised to spice it up for every race in the US. They picked fan-made liveries and used them at the Miami and Austin GPs.

Back in late September, Red Bull showcased the top 10 liveries that they had finalized for the Las Vegas GP. One of those liveries was recently reported to be finalized and leaked. The allegdly leaked livery has a purple background with horizontal glowing strips and two ace cards, which is a clear nod to casinos in Vegas.

Soon after the reportedly leaked RB19 livery for the Las Vegas GP surfaced on social media platforms, many reacted to it. Even though the livery is not official since it has not been announced by Red Bull themselves, many flocked and gave their views on the leaked design.

Most of them appreciated the livery and were delighted to see it. Some also stated how it looked like the old Red Bull RB9, which had a purple hue on it's sidepod with the Infinit branding.

Here are some of the reactions:

"It's going to look even better in victory lane."

This is the last special livery the reigning world champions will create in the 2023 F1 season since it is the last US race this year.

F1 CEO feels curbing Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance is not the answer

Ever since Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been dominating F1, there have been several questions raised about FIA and F1 and how they should do something to balance the top half of the table and prevent such dominant performances from a single team and driver.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, however, claims that the seniors of the sport should not force rules to curb a dominating team. Speaking to Channel 4, he said:

“I think if you look back at the dominance of a driver or a team, it’s always been a part of F1. We need to consider one thing that for sure, Max Verstappen has done and is doing an incredible job. We need to recognize that."

“But if you see today at the gaps in qualified, it’s just incredible. If you look at the numbers of overtaking we are having the last two seasons, we are at the top of the scale. We cannot be seen as a sport that is trying to do something against someone, that would be wrong,” he added.

Both Red Bull and Max Verstappen have already won constructors' and drivers' championship with several races to go in the 2023 F1 season.