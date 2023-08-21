F1 fans were left in splits after Mercedes driver George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt found themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum while supporting their respective teams in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

The final was played between England and Spain in Sydney. While Russell showcased his support for the Lionesses, Mundt, who hails from Jerez in Spain, was cheering for the Spanish.

George Russell took to his Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Come on England."

Carmen Mundt repeated the same sentiment in Spanish, writing:

"Vamos!!!"

F1 fans took to social media to share their opinions, with one fan joking that there would be a civil war in the Russell household.

"It's gonna be civil war," they tweeted.

Why has Carmen Mundt's boyfriend George Russell struggled in his second season with Mercedes?

George Russell has had a difficult 2023 season so far and has struggled massively in comparison with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking with PlanetF1, Mercedes CTO Mike Elliott pointed out the possible reasons behind Russell's struggles.

“I think these cars are hard to drive and they’re running close to the ground," Elliot said. "And it’s tricky to sort of find that right balance through the corner. It’s tricky to do [that] with the stiffness of the cars. George is a fantastic driver so I’m sure he’ll get what he needs to get out of the car fairly quickly.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added:

“These cars are on the knife’s edge. You can quickly fall off it and lose confidence. On the other side, if you’re within that corridor of sweet spot… having said that that car has no sweet spot! But being more in that zone of understanding what it will do next, I think there’s a big difference and you can quickly be in either one of these situations and obviously it goes against you.”

Amidst his struggles this season, Carmen Mundt has been a pillar of strength for the British driver and has even attended some of his races. Hopefully, George Russell can bounce back from his tough start to the season and recover the form he showcased last year.