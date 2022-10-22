An old video of Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has resurfaced online. In the video, the Brazilian can be seen at a gala dinner, interviewing some well-known faces in the world of racing. Piquet hosted this dinner, which took place the evening before the 2015 Moscow ePrix.

A video on ABB Formula E's YouTube page shows Kelly speaking to several people at the event, including the likes of Karun Chandhok and Bruno Senna. The latter told her:

"It's actually quite impressive. First time for me here in Moscow. I think it'll be hard to beat the setting here."

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of famed three-time world champion Nelson Piquet Sr. She followed in her mother's footsteps to become a model and has worked for brands like Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, and PatBo.

Piquet and Max Verstappen's dating rumors were first reported in 2020. The Brazilian has since been with the two-time world champion and is often spotted in the paddocks supporting him.

Former teammate lauds Max Verstappen's evolution over the years

Max Verstappen's former teammate and Red Bull partner Carlos Sainz recently praised the Dutchman's growth over the years. The Spaniard believes that Max Verstappen deserves his two championships.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 United States Grand Prix, Sainz reflected on Max Verstappen's eight years in F1:

“For sure. I think eight years in Formula 1 is a lot of years in Formula 1. And since day one of Formula 1 to year eight you evolve massively. For sure he’s evolved in every single area. There is not one area where you haven’t evolved and the way that he’s managed to keep doing step by step, improving everything, you know, because there’s nothing that we cannot improve in eight years. And it’s fair play to him and now he’s maximising also having a competitive car, which is something that you need in Formula 1 in order to win. If not, you’re never going to win.”

The Ferrari driver also pointed out Red Bull's troubles at the beginning of the 2022 season. He believes that the team and their Dutch star managed it very well:

“I don’t think I need to put any more prize to Max for what he’s done this year, because I think it’s pretty obvious that he’s done a very good job and everyone can see how good he has performed and how well he’s executed this season, especially after not an easy start of the season with a couple of DNFs, how they managed to recover and put together a lot of wins a lot of good moments through the year, keep it consistent, and be strong in the areas where we haven’t been able to be to be that strong. And yeah, congratulations to him, congratulations to Red Bull because they fully deserve it.”

Max Verstappen locked in his second world championship at Suzuka. He received close to no competition throughout the season and stood head-and-shoulders above the others.

