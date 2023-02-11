“It’s a very good environment at the moment” – Guenther Steiner has no interest in an 11th F1 team

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner stated that he sees no upside in having another team, Andretti-Cadillac, join the F1 grid.

Andretti Motorsport has been pushing very hard to join the sport and has even partnered with Cadillac, one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, but they have continued to face opposition from several teams currently on the F1 grid. Guenther Steiner mentioned that the sport was in a good place as it currently has 10 financially stable teams competing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Haas Team Principal mentioned that there would be a 'risk' if another American team entered the sport. He said:

"What upside is it bringing? There is just risk, no benefit. Five years ago, you could get teams for nothing, you could pick them up. Nobody wanted them and they went out of business."

"Now, all of a sudden, everybody wants a team. But it's a lot of people that want to come in and the 10 teams which are here are all financially stable, all well set up. It's a very good environment at the moment, no one is struggling."

"It's not up to me to decide" – Haas team principal Guenther Steiner

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner revealed that if an 11th team joins the F1 grid, then the existing teams will get reduced prize money for an F1 season.

Although the Haas team boss was against adding another team, he conceded that the decision lies with F1, adding:

"If you put an 11th team in and we get a little bit of a dip in the economy or something all of a sudden maybe people are maybe struggling to survive. Why take that risk if there is no upside? It's not up to me to decide."

Michael Andretti, the head of Andretti Motorsport, revealed that they checked all the boxes needed to join F1, stating:

"We check all the boxes. The only box we didn't have to check when we were working on our entry was, we didn't have an OEM behind us, but now we have GM and Cadillac behind us. They are going to bring a lot to the party to help us get a race car on the track. We are very bullish at this moment."

It would be interesting to see if Guenther Steiner and the rest of the F1 grid will change their stance against Andretti in the future ahead of the 2026 season.

