"It’s good to see the old boy’s still got it" - Red Bull boss' praise of Sebastian Vettel has references to Aston Martin's updated car

Sebastian Vettel seems to be getting back to his best in an F1 car. The German driver seems to have found his form once again as he's taking Aston Martin to places that weren't ideally expected of the car in the first few races.

At the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Vettel finished the race in 6th position. After the race, even Christian Horner had a wry smile on his face when he was asked to comment on the performance of his former protégé. The Red Bull boss was very positive about Vettel's performance in Baku as he told Sky Sports F1:

“He’s doing a great job. He’s got a good car and it’s good to see him up there. It’s good to see the old boy’s still got it.”

Meanwhile, there have been speculations around the actions that the FIA and even Red Bull might take as the revamped Aston Martin seems to look a lot similar to the Austrian squad's challenger this season. Horner did update that the matter of Aston Martin's upgrade was being looked into by the FIA, saying:

“That’s down to the FIA, but I’m pleased for Seb [Vettel] he did a good job today.”

Although Sebastian Vettel is an Aston Martin driver and hence could suffer from any action taken against the team in the future, the personal relationship that the German enjoys with Red Bull stays strong even today.

Sebastian Vettel continued his impressive run of form at Baku

Sebastian Vettel has been performing at a very high level this season, driving the wheels off that Aston Martin. The 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP was another race where the German was able to extract the most out of the car and secure a strong result for the team.

Seemingly pleased with how his race went in Baku, the 34-year-old said:

“Sixth position is really great – I think we can all be pleased with that result. We have been pushing the limits of this car, and it is starting to pay off for us now. Today, we were faster than Alfa Romeo and matched Alpine and Alpha Tauri, and that changes the game for us a little bit.”

With the F1 circus moving to Canada this weekend for the 9th race of the season, it will be interesting to see if Aston Martin can maintain this level of competitiveness in Montréal as well.

