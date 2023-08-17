“It’s a good thing”: Former F1 champion believes using all 3 tire compounds on race day would increase excitement

Damon Hill believes that if there is something to make the F1 races more exciting, it is to make drivers use all three compounds mandatorily during a single race.

According to him, more pit stops could mean complex strategies, and the races would become more intense and competitive.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, 1996 world champion Damon Hill stated that all the teams should be mandated to use all three tire compounds (softs, mediums, and hards) during a race.

He said:

"I think there is definitely an argument to say that if you are going to look for excitement and a little bit more of a challenge, then why not? I have heard it put forward before, it would increase the number of pit stops so you get less of the one-stop factor."

He feels that a rule like this in Formula 1 would make races more challenging for drivers. The regulations currently state one mandatory pit stop during a dry race by the drivers and the use of at least two tire compounds.

So a driver starting on a soft tire, for example, will have to move to the medium or hard compound at least once during the length of the race. Failing to do so would result in their disqualification.

Damon Hill opined:

"They want to have that scalp and so they come in and do the one-lap stop and that is a bit of drama at the end of the race. Having to use all three compounds would throw another challenge in there, so it is possibly a good thing."

F1 preparing to race at the 'biggest' event of 2023

Formula 1 will be racing down the streets of Las Vegas in November, not for the first time, but naturally on the Las Vegas Strip and at arguably the 'biggest' event of the year, as the organizers have labeled it.

It is no secret that the F1 Grand Prix will be luxurious and expensive, as there are hundreds of different services that will be available.

Steve Hill, the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, earlier mentioned that this would be the biggest event of the entire year, not just the biggest F1 event. The preparations are underway and have been completed by over 85%.

This would be another night race, and even though the circuit has been argued by the fans to be rather 'simple' because of its straight-line nature, the event would more be about the experience, as others have mentioned.