"It's been great to see his success"- Lewis Hamilton feels George Russell has been the 'right choice' for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has no complaints about having George Russell as his Mercedes teammate.

Both drivers have performed at a very high level and by the looks of it, the pair have clicked as teammates as well. While Hamilton does trail Russell in the drivers' standings right now, he does not have any qualms about having the young driver as his teammate.

The seven-time world champion rather feels that George Russell has the potential to win the world championship at Mercedes. When questioned by the media if the relationship with Russell had been tough, Lewis Hamilton thought otherwise and said:

“I won’t say it’s been tough [being Russell’s teammate] it’s been pleasant, we’ve worked together incredibly well. George has been super positive… had a positive impact on the work environment. It’s generally been a real pleasure to work with him and it’s been great to see his success. He’s done such a great job, got great points for the team and he’s going to continue to improve, he’s going to continue to improve for a long time.”

“I definitely see that he’s got so much potential in him [to be a world champion] and he’s in the right place for it as well. I really think that… whether or not I’m here, he has all the qualities to help take this team forward in the future and lead them to success, so I think it’s been the right choice for the team. I hope I can be a little bit of a part of helping him progress.”

George Russell cannot afford to get his 'arse kicked' by Lewis Hamilton

George Russell has shared a rather pragmatic view when it comes to being Lewis Hamilton's teammate. The driver understands it is a big thing to be a part of Mercedes, but if he ends up getting dominated by the senior Briton then it would not look good for him.

The 24-year-old said:

“I like to look at things a bit more objectively. Things can change very quickly in Formula 1 and signing a piece of paper to join the greatest team of this era, without doubt, is obviously a huge moment. But if I don’t perform, if I go and get my arse kicked by the greatest driver of all time, what does it mean? Because in a year’s time I’ll probably be out the door.”

“It was a huge step on my ladder, but it’s sort of like the image of the guy climbing the mountain – he thinks he's at the top and he looks up and the peak’s miles away, and you get there and there’s another peak, and that’s kind of the way I look at it. There is a lot to celebrate for a moment like that. I want to be a world champion, I want to win races, and signing that contract didn’t guarantee anything.”

At the moment, Russell has fared well with his performances so far this season and leads Hamilton by 19 points in the drivers' championship.

