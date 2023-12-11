“It’s the guy from Fortnite”: NFL team owner Lewis Hamilton stuns fans online by wearing Denver Broncos throwback outfit

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was recently spotted wearing the Denver Broncos' throwback jersey, a team that he co-owns, at an NBA match earlier this month.

Earlier in 2022, Lewis Hamilton joined the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to become an owner of the Denver Broncos. Hamilton was spotted wearing the throwback Broncos jersey at the Western Conference game between the Clippers and the Nuggets, and the spotlight was on Hamilton for F1 fans on social media.

Expand Tweet

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) stated that he was "the guy from Fortnite," referencing the special Lewis Hamilton character introduced in the multiplayer game earlier this year.

"It’s the guy from Fortnite"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"And it’s SIR Lewis Hamilton aka the 7 time world champion! Aka the goat of f1!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from F1 fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton hopeful for the 2024 F1 season with Mercedes

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton last won a race in the 2021 season. While the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen cannot be understated these past two seasons, Hamilton's performances were also affected by the uncompetitive car that Mercedes produced.

Mercedes picked up just a solitary win in 2022, with George Russell clinching the pole in Brazil. The team did not win a single race in the entire 2023 campaign.

Lewis Hamilton complained about the W14 (2023's challenger) towards the end of the season. He also revealed that there were issues with the car's ability to produce downforce because of its floor design.

Mercedes will hope that the challenger for the 2024 season, the W15, will put out better results on the track. Speaking about the car, Hamilton was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com:

"I'm not an engineer or a designer. So it's not easy. It's always the exciting time of the year because I have seen the car in the wind tunnel, I always go by the wind tunnel when I go to the factory, to see it evolving in whichever direction it ends up going."

"Literally when I was leaving yesterday again I popped in just to see where we were, and when I come back, it will be again a different animal."

Hamilton also added that he is hopeful of a much more competitive season this time around.

"I have full faith in everyone that's working on it. And I'm hopeful that we will be in a much more competitive position next year."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, had also earlier revealed that the W15 will be completely different from the W14. Despite being far off from competing with Red Bull in the Drivers' standings, Mercedes finished second in the Constructors' standings in 2023, leading Ferrari in third place by just three points. Hamilton, meanwhile, finished third in the Drivers' standings in 2023.