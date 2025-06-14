“It’s not that hard”: Danica Patrick risk fan outrage with sharp opinion on Canadian GP

Danica Patrick has been on the radar of the fans with her presence at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. In line with this, she has further risked fan outrage by coming up with a controversial take.

The former racing driver, who never raced in Formula 1, has asserted that the Gilles Villeneuve Racing Circuit (4.361 km, first Grand Prix: 1978) in Montreal is not a challenging track.

During yesterday's practice sessions, several drivers were seen having close calls. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc even slammed his SF-25 in FP1 while going through a tight section of the track.

Patrick, while having an interaction alongside the F1's Martin Brundle, added:

"It's not a super challenging track, I think you just need the car balanced right." Patrick said.

Danica Patrick, during her racing career, competed mainly in American motorsports. She took part in stock car racing with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, and also tried her hand at the country's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar.

In line with her having no past experience of racing in F1, fans have brutally bashed the motorsport pundit.

Danica Patrick would've loved to race against F1 legend Ayrton Senna

While Danica Patrick has given an extremely strong take at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing circuit, quite a few months back, she talked about wanting to have had the chance to race against the late. Formula 1 legend, Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian, during his racing days, amassed 41 victories, 80 podiums, and 65 pole positions, alongside his three world championships.

In line with this, via an interaction with outkickthecoverage, Patrick added the following:

"Well, so I'm assuming I'll be going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr." Patrick said.

Danica Patrick brought the curtain down on her racing career in 2018. Her last competitive outing came in IndyCar's Indy 500 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Her overall career in the category came to an end with 116 appearances during which she amassed a solitary Grand Prix win, seven podiums, and three pole positions.

Since retiring, the 43-year-old has taken up quite a few things. She is a podcast host, a businesswoman, and a well-known motorsport pundit.

Other than her ongoing run at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Patrick was also recently seen giving her analysis during the 2025 Indy 500. The 200-lap event was won by the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou.

