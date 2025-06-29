“It’s horrible”: Max Verstappen bashes vanity-filled red carpet appearances

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, gave his take on red-carpet appearances. He is known for often avoiding mega events and gatherings, and in line with this, he has deemed red-carpet events as completely 'horrible.'

During the recent premiere, on June 16, of F1: The Movie in the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, most of the drivers were present at the event, except for Max Verstappen. Top drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and George Russell all attended the event.

The 27-year-old was asked by The Sun to give his take on the red-carpet events, and he said:

"I don't like to be on the red carpet and dress up in a suit. I don't like to interact with people that I don't really know, and have a fake smile and fake chat. It's horrible, I just don't enjoy it."

During the premiere of F1: The Movie, Red Bull was represented on the red carpet in New York City by its team principal, Christian Horner, and Max Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.

While Verstappen did not show up at the F1 movie premiere, he is in the movie, making several appearances throughout. The movie is starred by Brad Pitt, who drives for the APXGP racing team as Sonny Hayes. Pitt's teammate on the APXGP outfit is Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Max Verstappen eyeing to 'overtake a few cars' in Austrian GP

Max Verstappen did not have the smoothest of qualifying sessions at the Red Bull Ring yesterday. A late yellow flag in Q3 meant that he was only able to secure a P7 starting position for the upcoming race.

Verstappen is slated to start the Grand Prix behind Liam Lawson (P6), George Russell (P5), Lewis Hamilton (P4), Oscar Piastri (P3), Charles Leclerc (P2), and Lando Norris (P1). In line with this, he gave an interview at the Red Bull Ring and said:

"Let's see, I mean, yesterday was indeed a bit unlucky with that yellow flag, but we will try to have a good race, you know, hopefully we can overtake a few car, make it exciting out there and just enjoy the day."

Max Verstappen, after the first 10 rounds in the 2025 Formula 1 season, is in third place in the Drivers' standings. He has so far managed only 155 points and is behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris (P2 with 178 points) and Oscar Piastri (P1 with 198 points).

Keeping this in view, it will be fascinating to see how many places the four-time world champion would be able to make up from P7 in the upcoming race. The Red Bull Ring is known for overtaking during high-intensity Grand Prix events.

