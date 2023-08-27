It's impossible to beat Max Verstappen, claims McLaren driver Lando Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris feels it is impossible for any F1 driver to be completely assured of beating Max Verstappen or be as fast as him because the Dutchman is "one of the best" drivers.

Verstappen is currently leading the championship by a wide margin and has total control over the grid, with Norris pointing this out quite a few times.

Norris was asked in an interview if he would want to partner with Verstappen in the future. The British-Belgian driver hesitated at first but then stated that he would like that in the future.

"I’d love an opportunity to do it in the future, maybe Max is bored of winning, he can come to McLaren," he replied.

Lando Norris was then asked if he could beat Max Verstappen or match the Dutchman's pace as his teammate. While he replied that he certainly would like to believe so, Norris added that it is impossible for any driver to say it with such confidence because of how excellent Verstappen is.

"I dont think anyone, ever, will just be able to go 'Yeah, I can easily beat Max'. It's impossible," he stated.

"I think Max is one of the best drivers you'll ever see in Formula 1," Norris added.

Norris further stated that one should be happy to see Verstappen making history by winning almost everything.

"Even when he's winning, be happy that you're witnessing what he's able to achieve," he said.

Max Verstappen could equal Sebastian Vettel's record in the Netherlands

All that is left of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend is the main race and this is the event many have been waiting for. Max Verstappen, as expected, is again in pole position. He will be partnered by Lando Norris on the front row after the McLaren driver qualified P2.

The Dutchman has managed to win eight consecutive races so far, winning 10 out of the 12 races of the season. If he manages to win the Dutch Grand Prix, he will equal himself with Sebastian Vettel in terms of most races won consecutively. This F1 world record was set by the German back in 2013 with Red Bull during the team's first spell of domination.

Vettel won nine consecutive races that season, securing the world championship as well. Max Verstappen looks very much on the path to equal the record before breaking it at Monza.