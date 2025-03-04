F1 fans have reacted furiously to the latest update in the Red Bull boss Christian Horner's inappropriate conduct case. An appeal against Horner by a female employee was dismissed after an internal investigation by an independent lawyer.

De Telegraaf Netherlands unveiled that the female employee has moved to the employment tribunal in the UK. The tribunal handles labour disputes between employers and employees.

The story seemed to have ended after the investigation, but new details have revealed that the British media has been restricted from reporting on this case by the courts at the request of Christian Horner's camp.

Fans have reacted angrily to the replies of De Telegraaf reporter Erik Van Haren's post, which was shared on X. The Dutch journalist shared the whole story in the article on the Dutch news outlet's website.

"Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was acquitted twice internally last year. The employee who filed a complaint has taken further action. Case before employment judge in January 2026. British media have not been allowed to report on the case for months." [translated via Google Translate]

F1 fans have had their say in reply to the shocking new update in the controversial story, with user @kansasisadream asking why Red Bull keeps persisting with Horner.

"It's insane to me that Red Bull continues with him after this. From a brand perspective, this will be hanging above their head for years."

"This poor woman😔 Having to wait two years did a justice that may never come, Has this man not dragged this team through the mud enough now?!? Cost you Adrian and Jonathan and others. When will it f**king end?!?? FIRE HIM ALREADY?!? @redbullracing," said another user.

"I get British media but why haven’t you and others in the international media reported on this? And why now?", asked another fan.

A few other fans expressed their frustration about another controversial moment involving the Red Bull team and Horner:

"The season starts again and so does the bullsh*t again................." said another user. [translated via Google Translate]

"The bullsh*t starts again", said yet another fan. [Translated via Google Translate]

The female Red Bull employee's case against Christian Horner would be scheduled to be presented before the employment tribunal in January 2026. The British media is likely to stay under the same restrictions of not being able to report on the matter until then.

A former Red Bull employee had accused Christian Horner of "inappropriate controlling behavior"

The unnamed female Red Bull employee had accused Christian Horner of inappropriate and controlling behavior and an internal investigation within the team followed in February 2024. Messages and screenshots, allegedly between Horner and the employee, were leaked to more than 150 F1 personnel the day after this investigation.

After the team dismissed her claims following an internal investigation, the employee appealed to Red Bull's parent company, GmbH, which also gave a similar verdict following another internal investigation in August 2024.

"Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance." said a company statement, via The Guardian.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded." the statement added, in August 2024.

Red Bull subsequently suspended the employee with full pay, claiming that she had been 'dishonest'. The story seemed to have ended there, but this new update has, yet again, put the spotlight on Horner.

