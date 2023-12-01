"It’s not you it’s Sergio Perez": Fans react to Red Bull technical director's claim that RB19 failed to deliver for both drivers

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has made a surprising claim that the RB19 failed to deliver in one particular area, despite it being so dominant in the 2023 season.

He said that while Max Verstappen drove the RB19 to glory, his teammate Sergio Perez could not, telling Formule1.nl:

“A fast car is a car that allows the driver to perform to the maximum. In that respect, we failed, because only one driver, Max in this case, got along well with it.

"That is a talent of Max, that he managed to use the car well throughout the season and under different conditions. On the other hand, we may not have understood what Checo needs to be able to get the potential out of the RB19 as well.”

The comment by the Red Bull's technical director went viral on X (formerly Twitter). While some commented that Sergio Perez should have adapted to the car, others were simply fascinated by the perspective taken by Wache, with one tweeting:

"It’s not you it’s Sergio Perez"

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Max Verstappen won his third world championship and ended the 2023 season with 575 points, while Sergio Perez finished a distant second with only 285.

Red Bull team boss joked about biggest change to RB19 being special liveries

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently joked that the biggest changes brought to RB19 in 2023 were the special liveries for all three US races.

Furthermore, he spoke about how different rivals challenged his team throughout the season, but none were able to overthrow them.

“The biggest changes we've had have been livery changes. At different times during the season, we've had different competitors, giving us a hard time, whether it was Aston Martin that started the season very strongly.

"If you think back to Monaco that just came down to Quali, that was just one lap in Quali that determined that race,” he said according to F1.com.

Horner claimed that his team's consistency across different tracks and conditions allowed them to keep every challenger at bay.

“And then more recently, McLaren have really brought us a firm challenge at some very recent races. We've had Ferrari up there as well and Mercedes occasionally as well.

"So, it's been varying who the competitor has been. I think where we've been particularly strong is we've just managed to achieve that level of consistency across many different circuits, conditions, and circumstances,” added Horner.

Red Bull won the constructors' championship title and ended the season with a whopping 860 points.