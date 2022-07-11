"It’s just a shame that he wasn’t given more space"- Red Bull's Christian Horner blames Mercedes for Sergio Perez's unfortunate spin-off at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was not too happy after the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The Milton Keynes-based outfit was unable to challenge for the win with Max Verstappen while Sergio Perez's race was in shambles on the very first lap of the race.

The Mexican was pushed off the track by Mercedes driver George Russell and in effect suffered too much damage that led to his retirement. Speaking to the media afterward, Horner admitted that it was an opportunity lost for the team.

“I don’t think Mercedes like our cars going round the outside at Turn 4. It was a shame because Checo, you can see he’s ahead there and it’s almost a mirror image with Alex [Albon] a couple years ago. There was so much damage. There was no chance for him to score any points so better to save the mileage.”

“It’s a tricky corner there but you know, we’ve seen so many incidents on the outside. It’s just a shame that he wasn’t given more space, but it’s one of those things, we’ll bounce back in France.”

WTF1 @wtf1official In all this madness, George Russell gets a 5 second time penalty for causing a collision #AustrianGP In all this madness, George Russell gets a 5 second time penalty for causing a collision #AustrianGP https://t.co/1qvfH0oS6X

George Russell was given a 5-second penalty early in the race and suffered a broken front wing while Sergio Perez scored yet another DNF in Austria.

We didn't have the range we had yesterday: Red Bull

Red Bull suffered from far too much tire degradation at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP and as a result, the team was no match for Ferrari. Team boss Christian Horner talked about how the race saw their car suffering much higher tire degradation as compared to the sprint race and how it played a role in Ferrari gaining an advantage. He said:

“Very important points today. Ferrari, congratulations to them, they had a quicker car through the majority of the race and Max [Verstappen] was coming back at the end there but our tyre degs were higher than halfway through the first stint and it was hard to combat that.”

“It’s unlucky for them today even with Carlos [Sainz] but our pace at the end of the race, we still got the fastest lap, but we didn’t have the range that we had yesterday. That’s something we obviously need to understand but over the two races we’ve only given away five points with Max so it’s not too bad.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



Wrapping up our 🗣 "Congratulations to Ferrari, although they were unlucky with Carlos, they had the faster car for the majority of the race."Wrapping up our #AustrianGP weekend 🗣 "Congratulations to Ferrari, although they were unlucky with Carlos, they had the faster car for the majority of the race."Wrapping up our #AustrianGP weekend 🏁🇦🇹

Max Verstappen was still able to salvage a P2 finish as Carlos Sainz had a PU failure later in the race

