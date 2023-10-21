"It's a little bit sad that it's always Lewis": Susie Wolff disappointed that only Lewis Hamilton offers support to F1 Academy drivers

F1 Academy head Susie Wolff claimed that she was disappointed that apart from Lewis Hamilton no other F1 driver came out to support the female drivers in the category.

The Mercedes driver has been vocal about having a more diverse set of individuals at the pinnacle of motorsport, including having a female driver on the grid. He was one of the few drivers to openly offer support to the F1 academy when it was introduced earlier this year.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Wolff pointed out the lack of involvement from the other drivers apart from Lewis Hamilton and also spoke about the goals of the category heading into the next season. She said:

“It's a little bit sad that it's always Lewis, he's always the one offering support, coming over. I think in the end he knows what it's like to be the only one and so he has an affinity.

“There’s going to be the ten F1 teams with their own liveries so I expect a lot more interaction from the F1 teams generally, next season because they have the platforms, they have the voices.”

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P3 in the US GP qualifying session

The seven-time world champion looked very competitive throughout the Friday practice session and the qualifying later on in the day for the main race where he qualified P3.

Speaking with F1.com, Lewis Hamilton credited his team for working hard in bringing a new floor to COTA and reflected:

"I have to say a big thank you to everyone back at the factory. They have been pushing so hard to improve our car and we have taken a step closer to the front this weekend. Unfortunately today, we weren’t quite at the very front, but we will give it another shot tomorrow.

"It has a legendary layout, it’s bumpy, and all the drivers find it very tricky. Each section is an incredible challenge. I hope tomorrow we can fight for P1 again. I’ll be giving it my best shot and with this crowd, I think anything is possible."

Lewis Hamilton was in the fight for pole position throughout the session and looked like one of the favorites alongside Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

He would hope to make some improvements in his lap heading into the sprint shootout on Saturday so that he finds himself in a prime position to get his first win of the season in the sprint and also in the main race on Sunday.