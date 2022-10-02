"It's a little bit silly" - Lewis Hamilton lists out all 'excuses' that he was given by FIA stewards over jewelry saga

Lewis Hamilton recently pointed out the reason why the FIA stewards did not allow him to wear his nose ring. The driver has a medical condition post which he provided the stewards with a doctor's letter.

However, Hamilton's plea has not exactly been heard, and the driver finds the FIA's refusal as mere 'excuses'. Hamilton said:

"One of the excuses I was given a long time ago was about heat and if you're in a fire and it's metal that conducts heat, but our suit is covered in… You know, we've got… Our belts, our zip is metal, our buckle around, our helmet is metal, we've got the wires that we have [they] have metal in there. So I don’t know, it's a little bit silly."

The jewelry saga began a long time ago. The FIA announced a pre-race checkup for drivers with jewelry and even underpants. Lewis Hamilton was close to facing a fine several times because of his nose stud. Hamilton explained why he could not remove the piece:

"They gave me at the time, for many races, they gave me, not therapeutic use, but like an exemption, until I could find a solution. And then went and got it taken out and tried to find solution, put it in and put it out. It got infected because of that. And I was just continuing on with this infection."

The driver has been asked to keep the nose ring in by the doctor if he wishes to heal the blood blister. However, with tight rules and regulations, even Lewis Hamilton cannot predict the outcome of this situation.

Mercedes suffer fine as Lewis Hamilton escapes punishment

Mercedes were fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form. This came after Lewis Hamilton's nose ring made a return in the FP3 session. He was even called upon by the stewards before Singapore GP qualifying.

A statement issued by the stewards clarified as to why no action was taken against Hamilton, who had submitted a doctor's report: The statement said,

"The stewards then consulted the FIA deputy medical delegate, Dr. Ian Roberts, who viewed the medical report and concurred with the opinion therein. In light of the extenuating circumstances, we have determined to take no further action."

Hamilton has previously refused to remove his nose ring. He even made a shocking jewelry laden appearance during one of the Miami press conferences. The Mercedes driver could surely be penalized in the future.

