"It's a long story between Esteban Ocon and myself" - Pierre Gasly talks about his teammate's Alpine exit ahead of Canadian GP

Pierre Gasly addressed Esteban Ocon's departure from Alpine after 2024. He also touched on his relationship with his teammate while remaining tight-lipped about the rough patches.

On June 3, 2024, Ocon and Alpine confirmed they would part ways after the 2024 F1 season. The final decision was taken after discussions stemming from the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, where Ocon crashed with his teammate, Gasly. The damage from the crash was severe enough to force Ocon to retire. However, talks regarding Ocon's future with the team date back to several months before the Monaco crash.

Esteban Ocon clinched his first podium finish and first race wins with Alpine, for which he thanked the team wholeheartedly after his departure was confirmed in an emotional message on his social media accounts. Pierre Gasly, on the other hand, has had no reaction to his teammate leaving the team on social media as of yet.

Trending

However, speaking in the press conference ahead of the Canadian GP, Pierre Gasly stated that he and Esteban Ocon have a long history. He feels that the professional relationship they maintained in 2023 is worth noting. He briefly mentioned that their competitive nature resulted in some rough patches along the way but concluded that his overall relationship with Ocon has been good.

"It's a long story between Esteban and myself. And I think so far in the last year and a half, we managed to work and co-operate very professionally. So I think this is important to mention. It hasn't always been easy, as you would imagine from two very competitive drivers. But yeah, considering the story between us, I think it's been, it's been good. So, yeah, I will say I'll stick to these lines."

Pierre Gasly tight-lipped about his future in F1 after Esteban Ocon's departure from Alpine

While Alpine confirmed that Esteban Ocon will not be driving for them after 2024, Pierre Gasly's future is still uncertain. Speaking in the press conference at the Canadian GP, the Frenchman was asked whether he had a deadline before he wants to secure a seat.

Gasly replied that he did not have any deadline and would like to explore all options before making a decision.

"I don't have a deadline. particularly, and I think the market at the moment is quite open and everybody is aware of what opportunities are out there. So, no, at the moment, I don't want to give too much details on that. I think everything is going well and are in discussions. And that's about it."

After eight races in the 2024 F1 season, both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have one championship point each and are 18th and 16th, respectively, on the standings.