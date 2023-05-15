“It's nice that they're getting a few trophies now” - Sebastian Vettel ‘very happy’ for Aston Martin’s regular podium finishes

Former Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel mentioned that he was happy that his old team was seeing success in the 2023 season.

Iconic British brand Aston Martin, which made its comeback to the sport with Vettel in 2021, has gotten four podiums in five races, courtesy of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

This is Alonso's first season with the team, having replaced Vettel following the German's two-year stint with them.

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, stated that it was initially strange for him to follow the races from his home. He also stated that it was nice to see his old team manage some podium finishes this year.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag, he said:

"It was strange at first not to be there. But I get on well with it and follow the sport with great interest. I am very happy for my former team. You have also worked hard in recent years. It's nice that they're clinching a few trophies now."

"[Fernando] is the real surprise of this World Championship, with Aston Martin, a team that until last year was not competitive" - Flavio Briatore

Former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore mentioned that the arrival of Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin has made a difference to the team. He also called the Spaniard the 'surprise' of the 2023 F1 season.

As per RacingNews365, he said:

"[Fernando] is the real surprise of this World Championship, with Aston Martin, a team that until last year was not competitive. Then they raided the number two of Red Bull and Mercedes, and are investing heavily in technology and the factory [at their Silverstone base].

He added:

"For these reasons, I pushed Fernando to join Aston Martin, which is now [in] second [place in the Constructors' Championship] after [five] Grands Prix. Aston did well in the last round in Miami, although it was not exactly a circuit that suits the car well, but if nothing unexpected happens, the World Championship is already [decided], but some circuits like Monte Carlo can always [create] a big surprise."

Aston Martin has been embroiled in a battle for second position with Mercedes and Ferrari thus far. However, with new upgrades to their car, the British team will be hoping to challenge Red Bull for race wins going forward.

